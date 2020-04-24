Kabasenche glad to have taken care of business before senior year

There are four state championship medals resting on a shelf on Eliason Kabasenche’s bedroom wall — two for cross country and two for track and field.
Above them sits a trophy depicting a headless porcelain angel, earned for a 10th-place finish at a prestigious Nike Borderclash race in Beaverton, Ore.
Pullman High’s record-breaking senior runner won’t have a chance to add to those titles this spring after the cancellation of spring sports because of the coronavirus.
But Kabasenche is trying to look to the future rather than dwell too much on what he can’t control. The speedy distance runner — with a knack for a big kick in big races — is headed to the University of Portland this fall to try to help keep the Pilots on course for their regular appearances at NCAA nationals.
Kabasenche still goes on regular runs on the dirt and gravel roads near his home on the outskirts of Pullman. He says he’s trying to simply enjoy running without having the stress of big races on the horizon.
“I’m trying to see the light in things,” Kabasenche said. “It’s time to just get back to the roots of why I love running.”
Kabasenche said he’s thankful for his breakout junior year in which he won three state 2A titles: a Washington cross country championship in fall 2018 and 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter titles in spring 2019. If it weren’t for his blistering time of 9 minutes, 9.2 seconds in the 3,200, he may not have gotten the same attention from D-I schools like Portland and Gonzaga.
“That was the one I ran the more standout time in,” Kabasenche said. “I think that is the thing that got me the scholarship — that one race.”
In the 3,200, Kabasenche took control of the race early and cruised to a win by more than seven seconds, obliterating his own school record in the process.
It was a far cry from his closer wins in the 1,600 (by three seconds in 4:18.39) and the boys’ 5K race in cross country (by 0.6 seconds in 15:23.6).
His cross country win last fall was a thriller.
The race started slowly until Selah’s Shea Mattson sped off with about a mile to go.
“He took off and I was the only one who went with him,” Kabasenche said. “He got a little bit of a gap on me, but then there’s this hill at the end and I went absolutely nuts up it and we had a crazy finish.
“I think at that meet that day through all the divisions, it was the only close finish, so the crowd absolutely loved it. They were all going crazy — we were going as hard as we could.”
The fall season was also when Kabasenche signed his national letter of intent with Portland. He called the decision the hardest of his life.
He knew he wanted to go to a fast school and he knew he wanted to go to a smaller private school, but choosing between the Pilots and the Zags — his top two choices — was tough.
He settled on Portland because of the connection he felt with the program and its coach, Rob Conner.
“The coach at Portland, Rob Connor, he’s a really nice guy, really conscientious and you can tell he’s really caring,” Kabasenche said. “So the more I thought about it, I was like I think Portland is the right choice for me.”
He was also impressed with Portland’s, pardon the pun, track record. The Pilots regularly finish near the top of the pack at nationals.
Kabasenche said when he finally made the decision, it was like a huge weight was lifted off his shoulders.
“I teared up, I started running faster,” he said. “I didn’t realize how much it was weighing on me. I was really happy to get a decision down.”
Kabasenche said he’s considering studying psychology after taking an Advanced Placement course this year, but he’s not certain yet.
For now, he’s focusing on finishing his senior year and, of course, still getting out and running every day, even if it’s just on his own instead of in competition.
“It’s senior season and I had plans for it, but it’s not the end of the world,” Kabasenche said of the shutdown. “I’m going to get to run next year and the next four years after that.
“It’s just a little roadblock.”
