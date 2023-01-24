There’s a little separation now after the third week of the 70th annual Camas Prairie Trap Shoot, with just two teams tied atop the standings.

The teams — Weiser and Wallace-Kellogg — remain perfect on the season, scoring 225 out of a possible 225 points to lead Orofino-Pierce by just 0.75 points in the 10-week competition that takes place at various gun clubs throughout the region.

Tags

Recommended for you