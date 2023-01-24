There’s a little separation now after the third week of the 70th annual Camas Prairie Trap Shoot, with just two teams tied atop the standings.
The teams — Weiser and Wallace-Kellogg — remain perfect on the season, scoring 225 out of a possible 225 points to lead Orofino-Pierce by just 0.75 points in the 10-week competition that takes place at various gun clubs throughout the region.
Weiser is the defending champion and Wallace-Kellogg won the title in 2020 and 2021.
In the juniors competition, Hermiston shot a 71 and jumped into first place. Wallace-Kellogg is in second place, just one point behind.
Week 3 results
Overall team scores: T1. Weiser 225.00; T1. Wallace-Kellogg 225.00; 3. Orofino-Pierce 224.25; 4. Hermiston 223.00; 5. Colton 222.33; 6. Pomeroy 222.00; T7. Grangeville 220.00; T7. Troy-Deary 220.00; 9. Garfield 219.45; 10. Cottonwood 219.00; 11. Winchester 218.40; T12. Nezperce 218.00; T12. Boise 218.00; T12. Wenatchee 218.00; 15. Culdesac 216.75; 16. Kamiah 216.00; 17. St. Maries 213.90; 18. Davenport 210.75; 19. Walla Walla 209.00; 20. Endicott 207.00; 21. Malden-Pine 203.00; T22. Indian Valley 201.00; T22. White Bird 201.00; T22. Bonners Ferry 201.00.
Boise (73.00): 20 shooters; windy/frigid. 25- Leonard Wehking, Shawn Frank; 23- Kent Graham, John Keppinger, Clayton Heizering
Bonners Ferry (72.00): 28 shooters; cloudy. 24- Ron Campbell, Dillon McLeish, Kamen Nelson
Colton (72.33): 78 shooters; cold/windy. 25 –Brien DeAtley, Jason Reisenauer, Cole Zacha; 24- Greg Mayer, Pat Tully, Brandon Vandevender, Brian Windsor, Gary Clausen, Zarn Clausen, Jon Dahmen, Tim King
Cottonwood (73.50): 56 shooters; snowy/light wind. 25- Darrel Uhlorn, Conner Forsman, Chase Nuxoll; 24- Brandon Poxleitner, Paul Forsman, Ben Schumacher, Eli Goeckner
Culdesac (71.25): 66 shooters; cold/snowy. 24- Jim Blake, Marv Heimgartner, John Helpman, Margie Kinzel, Mike Long, Johnny Weeks; 23- Carl Connerley, Jeff Irwin, Dale Kinzel, Corey Long, Aaron Ruckman, Spud Storey
Davenport (72.00): 29 shooters; foggy. 24-Jim Hirst, Ron Moeller, Craig Sweet
Endicott (67.00): 28 Shooters; cold/breezy. 23- Larry Garrett; 22- Chase Aeschliman, Mike Aeschliman, Jerry Sloot
Garfield (73.20) 41 shooters; cold/foggy. 25- Tom Hodges, Eric Slocum; 24- Terry Blair, Sam Brink, Rod Hubner, Jeff Kelnhofer, Lindsey Wesche
Grangeville (72.50): 59 Shooters; cold/overcast. 25- Brian Lorentz; 24- Rod Behler, Josh Bransford, Bill McMahon, Time Schumacher, Mike Kingsley, Matt Prewett
Hermiston (75.00): 20 shooters; cool/mild. 25- Derek Hamilton, Warren Ewing, John Adams
Indian Valley (69.00): 7 Shooters; overcast. 23-Steve Bumgarner, Mike Cunningham, Angie Bumgarner
Kamiah (71.00): 18 shooters; overcast/snowy. 24-Jo Harding, Dave Woods; 23- Dallon Roberts
Malden-Pine (68.00): 9 Shooters; cloudy/cold. 24- Brad Bowman; 23- Daniel Nroeckel; 21-Dale Birchell
Nezperce (73.00): 27 shooters; cold/windy. 25- Jonathan Rosenau; 24- Scott Kashmitter, Rich Berry, Dan Thompson, Bruce Bradley
Orofino-Pierce (74.25): 31 shooters; snow/breezy. 25 –Dave Powers, Rip Remen, JD McCarthy
Pomeroy (74.25): 39 shooters; cold/breezy. 25- Mason Blachly, Justin Dixon, Wayne Tetrick; 24- Jeff Hannas, Lee Koller, Holly Ledgerwood
St. Maries (72.00): 50 shooters; cloudy. 24- Rick Bailey, Dustin Brandvold, Tony Breede, BJ Derr, Caleb Nelson
Troy-Deary (73.67): 72 shooters; cold/cloudy. 25-Tanner Gray, Ed Johnson, Cherie McCall, Deb McKenzie, Cody Merrill; 24- Canyon Blakeslee, Tom Kenworthy, Don Strong, Casey Strong
Walla Walla (72): 15 shooters; partly sunny. 25- Samuel Weiland; 24- Mark Jungman; 23- Shane Loper
Wallace-Kellogg (75): 26 shooters; rainy/overcast. 25- Jeff Doerschel, Cody Donnenwirth, Hunter Porter
Weiser (75): 26 shooters; overcast. 25- Levi Harrison, Jeff Dupuis, Tyson Hunt
Wenatchee (72): 22 shooters; sunny. 24- TJ Main, Brian Cornehl, Gary Crawford
White Bird (70): 14 shooters; overcast/snowy. 24- Matt Meyers, Bill Remacle; 22- Craig Wood, Tim Fernandes
Winchester (72): 40 shooters; thick fog. 25- Dick Randall; 24-Michael Brannan, Jake Rowland; 23- Dale Arnzen, Brandon Randall, Brandon Randall, Cole Riggers
JUNIORS
Overall team scores: 1. Hermiston 211; 2. Wallace-Kellogg 210; 3. Cottonwood 206; 4. Garfield 204; 5. Pomeroy 201; 6. Troy-Deary 200; 7. Bonners Ferry 199; 8. Weiser 197; 9. St. Maries 195; 10. Nezperce 194; 11. Orofino-Pierce 193; 12. Culdesac 187; 13. Grangeville 186; 14. Boise 182; 15. Walla Walla 176; 16. Davenport 168; 17. Colton 131; 18. Endicott 117; 19. Winchester 114; 20. White Bird 19; 21. Wenatchee 15; T22. Indian Valley 0; T22. Kamiah 0; T22. Malden-Pine 0.
Boise (59): 23-Clayton Heinzerling; 19-Robert Renteria; 23-Bobby Freelove, Vincent Burchfield
Bonners Ferry (71): 24- Dillon McLeish, Kamen Nelson; 23-Wyatt McDonald, Joe Campbell
Colton (47): 20-Merie Forgue; 17-Annie Petty;10-Wade Moser
Cottonwood (70): 25-Conner Forsman; 24- Eli Goechner; 21- Ben Gehring, Lane Mader, Devon Poxleitner
Culdesac (61): 21- Colby Weeks; 20- Avery Stevens. Rylan Irwin
Davenport (55): 21-Brody Hendrickson; 18- Tyler Balance; 16-Riley Christian
Endicott (43): 14-Peyton Pelissier; 13- James Garrett; 12-Easton Criswell
Garfield (65): 23-Cooper Thompson; 21- Colton Pfaff, Cason Sperber
Grangeville (53): 18-Jack Bransford, Dustin Kaschmitter; 17- Titus Sanchez
Hermiston (71): 24- Radley Griggs, Dustin Hamilton; 23- Allen Osmin
Indian Valley: No shooter
Kamiah: No shooter
Malden- Pine: No shooter
Nezperce (70): 24- Bruce Bradley; 23- Colton Thompson, Keith Bradley
Orofino-Pierce (66): 24 Johnathan Wicks; 22- Kole Scharnhorst; 20- Tucker Stephens, Sheldon Medford.
Pomeroy (71): 24-Mason Garcia, Nick Hastings; 23- Gunner Magill, Ollie Severs
St. Maries (64): 24- Caleb Nelson; 20-Seth Cook, Logan Strobel
Troy-Deary (59): 23- Conner Bovard; 23- Conner Bovard; 18- Gavin Orcutt, Dilan Makenzie, Carl Stanton
Walla Walla (59): 25-Samuel Weiland; 18- Aaden Repoff; 16- Joshua Weiland
Wallace-Kellogg (70): 25- Hunter Porter; 24- Christian Davis; 21- Parker Goldade
Weiser (68): 25- Tyson Hunt; 24-Weston Anderson; 19- Kennedy Miles
Wenatchee (15): 15- Charles Rich
White Bird (6): 6-Peter Remacle
Winchester (18): 18- Aaron Kinzer