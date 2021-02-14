In a game that saw 27 lead changes, the 24th-ranked Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team could have used just one more lead change late in overtime Saturday.
Instead, a dagger of a 3-pointer at the buzzer by junior Addison Gardner lifted Montana State Billings to an 82-81 win at the Activity Center in the Warriors’ regular-season finale.
Despite playing well offensively for most of the game, LCSC (10-5) struggled on the glass for the second time in two nights against the Yellowjackets, losing the rebounding battle 50-28.
“The most frustrating part was, of course, the offensive rebounds,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said. “It seemed like they got one after the other. ... We definitely know that’s a weakness we have to improve upon, but at the same time, these type of games against good teams help us prepare for the national tournament and conference tournament coming up.”
LCSC senior forward Kiara Burlage — who finished with 19 points and nine rebounds — eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in her career, becoming the 21st Warrior in history to clear the hurdle. Burlage received warm recognition from a limited crowd.
“It’s super special,” Burlage said. “And it was nice to have my family, sponsors and my teammates’ families (there).”
Senior guard Peyton Souvenir showed up big for the Warriors and kept her teammates engaged on offense, particularly in transition, where she carved out productive possessions that kept them in the contest. She tallied a career-high 23 points and tacked on nine assists and four steals. She committed just one turnover, and was 5-of-8 from 3-point range.
“I thought Peyton played an outstanding game from the point guard position,” Orr said. “There were two or three times in that second half where she called out plays on her own and we scored on every one of them. She was an excellent floor leader for us tonight.”
MSU Billings (2-1), which used the games the past two days as exhibitions, had five double-digit scorers, and answered several LCSC runs with sharp 3-point shooting (12-of-25) and 14 second-chance points.
“We didn’t shoot the ball that well yesterday,” Montana State Billings assistant Alisha Breen said. “So when we regrouped today, we knew we would have to start hitting shots. ... It was more of a pride and learning thing for us.”
LCSC took a 9-6 lead at the 4:03 mark of the first quarter, thanks to an elbow jumper from senior forward Abbie Johnson, who racked up 22 points on 10-of-17 shooting.
The Warriors couldn’t capitalize on the early lead, going scoreless the rest of the quarter and trailing 14-9 after one.
Souvenir hit three 3s in the second to keep LCSC above water, and the Warriors started clicking on offense to take a 31-28 lead into the locker room.
But the Yellowjackets started the third on a 9-0 run to take a 37-31 lead. However, the Warriors steadied the ship and went to the fourth up 50-45.
MSU Billings shot 8-of-16 in the fourth and took a 68-66 lead with less than a minute to go. However, Burlage tied it with a pair of free throws with 30 seconds to go. After a defensive stop, Burlage was unable to funnel in an off-balance layup after a timeout, and the teams went to overtime.
Both teams shot the ball well in the extra period and neither team held more than a two-point advantage.
Johnson blocked Boyce at the rim, and Burlage had a layup at the other end to give LCSC the lead at 81-79 with 4.7 seconds left.
Yellowjackets junior Skylar Patton hit Gardner off a kick pass, and she canned her game-winner from the right wing.
“It’s unfortunate it ended the way it did,” Burlage said. “(But) we got outrebounded by 22. It’s kind of crazy that we were still in the game. ... That’ll be a focal point in practice for the rest of the season.”
Lewis-Clark State will begin a best-of-3 series for the Cascade Conference championship and the conference’s automatic bid to the NAIA national tournament against the College of Idaho at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Activity Center. Fans will be disallowed from attending because of conference restrictions.
MONTANA STATE BILLINGS (2-1)
Gardner 6-11 0-2 17, Shelley 8-16 1-2 17, Patton 4-9 2-4 12, Kunkel 5-12 0-0 12, Nelson 2-6 1-2 7, Boyce 5-7 3-5 14, Reny 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 30-62 10-19 82.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (10-5)
Souvenir 7-16 4-6 23, Johnson 10-17 2-2 22, Burlage 4-11 10-12 19, Edmiston 5-13 0-0 11, Farmer 2-7 1-2 6, Schroeder 0-2 0-0 0, Sellman 0-2 0-0 0, Muehlhausen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-69 17-22 81.
MSU Billings 14 14 17 23 14—82
Lewis-Clark State 9 22 19 18 13—81
3-point goals — Montana State Billings 12-25 (Gardner 5-8, Kunkel 2-4, Nelson 2-4, Patton 2-7, Boyce 1-1, Shelley 0-1), Lewis-Clark State 8-22 (Souvenir 5-8, Edmiston 1-2, Burlage 1-4, Farmer 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Schroeder 0-1, Sellman 0-1). Fouled out — Shelley. Rebounds — Montana State Billings 50 (Nelson 10), Lewis-Clark State 28 (Burlage 9). Assists — Montana State Billings 20 (Patton 7), Lewis-Clark State 17 (Souvenir 9). Total fouls — Montana State Billings 19, Lewis-Clark State 17.
