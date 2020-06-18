The Moscow Blue Devils’ junior American Legion team opened the season with a pair of impressive wins Wednesday, sweeping the Sandpoint Lakers’ 16U team 28-6 and 19-5 at Bear Field.
In the opener, Tyler Howard finished with four hits, three runs scored and three RBI as five Blue Devils had multiple-hit games. Preston Boyer had three doubles, four runs scored and four RBI; Matt Fletcher had three hits, including two doubles, two runs scored and four RBI; Mike Kiblen doubled, tripled, scored four runs and had four RBI; and Levi Anderson had two hits, two runs scored and three RBI.
Boyer earned the win on the mound, allowing four hits, six walks and three runs, two earned, in three innings of work.
The second game was tied at 5 going into the bottom of the third when the Blue Devils exploded for nine runs. Then Moscow put it away with five in its half of the fourth.
Fletcher led the way with three hits, including two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI. Kiblen added two hits, including a triple, three runs scored and two RBI and Howard had two hits, including a triple, two runs scored and two RBI.
Jamie Green picked up the win in relief, allowing just one hit and one walk, striking out four, in 3ž innings of work.
The junior Blue Devils next will play at 5 p.m. Monday at home against Sandpoint’s 14U team.
GAME 1
Sandpoint 1 10 13— 6 6 3
Moscow (15)13 9x—28 18 2
Ringer, Zimmerman (1), Lish (1), Co. Sanroman (3), Ch. Sanroman (4) and MacDonald, Terry (3); Preston Boyer, Levi Anderson (4) and Jack Bales. W—Boyer. L—Ringer.
Sandpoint hits — Lish 2, Co. Sanroman (2B), Zimmerman, Mellander, A. Leverich.
Moscow hits — Tyler Howard 4, Preston Boyer 3 (3 2B), Matt Fletcher 3 (2 2B), Mike Kiblen 2 (2B, 3B), Levi Anderson 2, Cameron House, Jack Bales, Jack Driskill, Garrett Farrell.
GAME 2
Sandpoint 320 00— 5 2 9
Moscow 509 5x—19 11 0
Barlow, A. Leverich (3), Z. Leverich (3), MacDonald (4) and Terry; Cameron House, Mike Kiblen (1), Jamie Green (2) and Tyson Izzo. W—Green. L—Barlow.
Sandpoint hits — Z. Leverich, A. Leverich.
Moscow hits — Matt Fletcher 3 (2 2B), Mike Kiblen 2 (3B), Tyler Howard 2 (3B), Alex Windsor, Preston Boyer, Levi Anderson, Tyson Izzo.