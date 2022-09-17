ASOTIN — Davenport running back Evan Gunning patiently followed his blockers through the gap on the right side of his offensive line before the final hole opened and he raced 74 yards for a Gorillas touchdown.
In a game mostly filled with long, slow drives and stout defensive stands on both sides, it was Gunning’s big third-quarter run that seemed to put the game out of reach in Davenport’s 21-0 victory against Asotin on Friday at Chief Looking Glass Park along the Snake River.
Here’s how the 2B Bi-County game went down:
Gorillas’ rumblin’ run game
Gunning rumbled for 194 rushing yards and one touchdown and fellow senior Sam Schneider racked up 91 rushing yards and a score as the eighth-ranked Gorillas piled up 340 rushing yards as a team.
The Panthers (1-2) made some big stops on defense but eventually were worn down by Davenport (3-0) and its shotgun single-wing rushing attack.
Schneider used a 52-yard run up the middle to set up his 1-yard touchdown leap over the pile in the first quarter for the game’s first points.
“We’ve got a lot of skill guys who can make plays for us, which has been nice,” Davenport coach Justin Young said. “These guys are constantly battling every week for starting running back or starting wingback or starting fullback.
“I think that competition is what’s striving these guys to play as well as they are this year.”
Surprise pass plays
Asotin coach Jim Holman said the Gorillas passed the ball more than he’s seen the team do in the past eight years, which is saying something considering Davenport passed just six times in this one, with two of those negated by penalties.
Of the team’s four “actual” passes, one went for Davenport’s second touchdown.
Quarterback Jaeger Jacobsen dropped back and placed the ball perfectly in the arms of tight end Hunter Enson on a 19-yard corner route for a 14-0 Gorillas lead after the extra point early in the fourth quarter.
Not bad for a guy who doesn’t throw much.
Closer than the final score
Despite the final scoreline and Davenport’s monster rushing numbers, the game had the feel of one closer than the final score.
Each of the Gorillas’ three touchdowns were scored set up by a play of 50 or more yards (Gunning had a 62-yard run to set up Jacobsen’s passing touchdown in addition to the two big run plays).
Outside of those, it was a slow, clock-draining type of game.
Asotin also fumbled the ball away on its best scoring chance. After driving 73 yards to the 9-yard line in almost eight minutes, Asotin running back Gavin Woods’ fumble was recovered by Davenport defensive lineman Wyatt Telecky in the first quarter.
That was as close as Asotin would get to the end zone for the rest of the game.
“Really it just came down to a few big plays,” Holman said. “I feel like they had three long plays that kind of put it over the edge.”
Holman highlighted Woods as the heart of an Asotin defense that played well as a whole.
“He’s always playing hard, he’s always around the ball,” Holman said.
Davenport 7 7 7 0—21
Asotin 0 0 0 0—0
First Quarter
Davenport — Sam Schneider 1 run (Brenick Soliday kick), 9:12.