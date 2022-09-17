ASOTIN — Davenport running back Evan Gunning patiently followed his blockers through the gap on the right side of his offensive line before the final hole opened and he raced 74 yards for a Gorillas touchdown.

In a game mostly filled with long, slow drives and stout defensive stands on both sides, it was Gunning’s big third-quarter run that seemed to put the game out of reach in Davenport’s 21-0 victory against Asotin on Friday at Chief Looking Glass Park along the Snake River.

Tags

Recommended for you