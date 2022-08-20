LA Galaxy forward Kévin Cabral, center, kicks the ball during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Raul Romero Jr.)
LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig, left, moves the ball past Seattle Sounders midfielder Jimmy Medranda during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Carson, Calif. The match ended in a 3-3 draw. (AP Photo/Raul Romero Jr.)
LA Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljić converts a penalty kick for a goal against the Seattle Sounders during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Carson, Calif. The match ended in a 3-3 draw. (AP Photo/Raul Romero Jr.)
LA Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljić gestures to Seattle Sounders players after he scored on a penalty kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Carson, Calif. The match ended in a 3-3 draw. (AP Photo/Raul Romero Jr.)
LA Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljić, left, scores on a penalty kick against Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Carson, Calif. The match ended in a 3-3 draw. (AP Photo/Raul Romero Jr.)
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris, top right, celebrates after scoring a goal against the LA Galaxy during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Carson, Calif. The match ended in a 3-3 draw. (AP Photo/Raul Romero Jr.)
LA Galaxy forward Kévin Cabral, center, heads the ball next to Seattle Sounders' Nouhou during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Raul Romero Jr.)
