CEDAR CITY, Utah — Tevian Jones had 30 points as Southern Utah won its ninth consecutive game, defeating Idaho 83-67 on Saturday in a Big Sky Conference game at America First Event Center.
“I thought (Southern Utah) did a really nice job of moving the ball,” Vandals coach Zac Claus said. “Jones is as dynamic of a guy to be able to score the ball all over the place as there is in the league. They had some really timely offensive rebounds that enabled them to extend their lead. We did not do a good job of handling the ball.”
John Knight III had 17 points for the Thunderbirds (9-1, 4-0 Big Sky). Harrison Butler and Maizen Fausett added 11 points apiece.
Damen Thacker had 16 points for the Vandals (0-9, 0-6). Ethan Kilgore added 10 points. Ja’Vary Christmas had six assists.
Idaho stayed with Southern Utah for the first 10 minutes of the first half, only trailing 18-17 before the Thunderbirds incrementally increased their lead. The hosts took a 43-33 lead into halftime.
However, the Vandals started to come alive in the second half, using a 22-10 run to take a 55-53 advantage with 10:24 remaining.
“We are capable of doing some really good things defensively, but it’s got to be collective, it’s got to be all five guys working together,” Claus said. “That was what propelled us to get stops and get out and run a little bit.”
But Southern Utah used a 9-0 run, then took advantage of a pair of Idaho technical fouls to increase the lead.
The Vandals shot the ball well, going 27-of-51 (52.9 percent) from the field and 11-for-12 (91.7 percent) at the line. Idaho held a 48-28 advantage in points in the paint and a 25-13 edge in bench points. However, the Vandals turned it over 19 times and the Thunderbirds were 21-for-26 (80.8 percent) for the difference.
“I’m disappointed (that we didn’t) take what we did on the floor on Thursday and ... transfer it to today,” Claus said.
The Vandals next play at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Northern Colorado.
IDAHO (0-9, 0-6)
Blakney 4-6 0-0 8, Christmas 2-8 0-0 4, Quinnett 3-5 0-0 6, Robinson 3-6 0-0 8, Thacker 5-11 6-6 16, Kilgore 5-8 0-0 10, Thiombane 2-3 4-4 8, Christensen 3-4 1-2 7, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 11-12 67.
S. UTAH (9-1, 4-0)
Madunic 2-4 1-2 5, Butler 4-7 2-3 11, Jones 9-17 6-6 30, Knight 7-11 3-3 17, Marin 2-4 2-2 7, Moore 0-2 2-2 2, Fausett 2-7 5-6 11, Moody 0-3 0-0 0, Spurgin 0-0 0-0 0, Fleming 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-55 21-26 83.
Halftime: S. Utah, 43-33. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 2-14 (Robinson 2-4, Kilgore 0-2, Quinnett 0-2, Christmas 0-3, Thacker 0-3), S. Utah 10-26 (Jones 6-11, Fausett 2-4, Marin 1-1, Butler 1-3, Madunic 0-1, Knight 0-2, Moody 0-2, Moore 0-2). Fouled Out: Blakney, Thacker. Rebounds: Idaho 19 (Thacker, Thiombane 4), S. Utah 23 (Butler, Fausett 5). Assists: Idaho 14 (Christmas 6), S. Utah 12 (Marin 5). Total Fouls: Idaho 23, S. Utah 15.