PULLMAN — Second-ranked Stanford was down six players heading into Sunday's game at Washington State, but it didn't make much difference.
Haley Jones scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as Stanford pounded Washington State 82-44, extending its all-time record to 70-0 against the Cougars. Jones, a junior guard, also led the Cardinal with three assists.
Kiki Iriafen scored 13 points and Hannah Jump and Fran Belibi added 10 points each for Stanford (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12), which did not drop in the rankings after losing at No. 1 South Carolina 65-61 in its previous game Dec. 21.
“It’s a great, great win for our team,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “A lot of different people stepped up. Haley had a really good game. Anna Wilson gave us great minutes.”
With the Gamecocks loss to Missouri earlier this week, the Cardinal could move to No. 1 on Monday when the new poll comes out.
VanDerveer said five of the six players were out for COVID-19 protocols. The sixth was in a car accident, but is OK.
“Hoping we'll get people back next week,” the Hall of Fame coach said. “This is the world we live in. I'm really excited that we had a lot of different people ready to play today.”
Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 15 points and sister Krystal Leger-Walker added 12 for Washington State (9-4, 1-1), which was coming off a win against California. Charlisse Leger-Walker has scored in double figures in eight consecutive games, but she made just 7-of-21 shots against the Cardinal.
Stanford, the defending national champions, might have been short of players, but the Cougars could not capitalize on that advantage.
Stanford led 36-26 at halftime, but outscored the Cougars 46-18 in the final two quarters. Washington State’s three points in the fourth were their lowest total for a quarter this season.
Washington State shot just 31 percent in the game and committed 20 turnovers.
“We were bad in every phase,” Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said. “Clearly, we need to work on offense. We don’t know what we’re doing at times.
“We have to find a post, or we have got to learn to play without one."
Center Bella Murekatete had just two points for the Cougars.
“Haley was really dominant in the post and the paint,” Ethridge added of Jones.
THE STREAK — Stanford and Washington State first played in 1983. Ethridge said the 70-0 statistic is somewhat meaningless to her current players.
“I think that is more of an indication of how good Stanford has been forever,” she said.
STANFORD STATS — The Cardinal shot 46 percent from the floor, made 13 of 16 free throws and won the rebound battle 48-34.
NO FREEBIES — Washington State shot just four free throws, making two.
BIG PICTURE — The Cougars came in allowing just 55.9 points per game., but could not stop the Cardinal, who scored 44 in the paint. The Cougars are the only team in the Pac-12 to play two conference games this weekend, as the rest of the league had to postpone games because of COVID-19 protocols.
UP NEXT — Washington State has another tough game as the Cougars play at No. 4 Arizona on Friday.
STANFORD (9-3, 1-0)
Belibi 3-9 4-5 10, Le. Hull 2-8 2-2 7, La. Hull 2-3 0-0 5, Jones 10-14 4-4 24, Jump 4-12 0-0 10, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 3-5 0-0 8, Bosgana 0-2 2-2 2, Iriafen 6-10 1-3 13, Van Gytenbeek 1-4 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-68 13-16 82
WASHINGTON ST. (9-4, 1-1)
Murekatete 1-5 0-0 2, Krystal Leger-Walker 5-13 0-0 12, Charlisse Leger-Walker 7-21 0-0 15, Teder 2-8 2-2 7, Wallack 3-8 0-0 6, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Sarver 0-1 0-2 0, Clarke 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-61 2-4 44
|Stanford
|17
|19
|22
|24
|—
|82
|Washington St.
|15
|11
|15
|3
|—
|44
3-Point Goals: Stanford 7-21 (Wilson 2-3, Jump 2-7, La.Hull 1-2, Le.Hull 1-3, Van Gytenbeek 1-4, Jones 0-1, Bosgana 0-1), Washington St. 4-15 (K.Leger-Walker 2-5, Teder 1-3, C.Leger-Walker 1-6, Jones 0-1). Rebounds: Stanford 48 (Jones 16), Washington St. 34 (Wallack 8). Assists: Stanford 12 (Jones 3), Washington St. 8 (K.Leger-Walker, Teder 3). Total Fouls: Stanford 15, Washington St. 13. A: 873.