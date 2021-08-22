HOUSTON — Houston’s powerful offense got a boost with a breakout game from rookie Taylor Jones, helping the Astros to another rout of the Seattle Mariners.
Jones had a career-high four RBI and finished a single shy of the cycle, and Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer as the Astros beat Seattle 15-1 on Saturday.
“He’s made some adjustments ... he’s swinging the bat great and he has corrected some flaws,” manager Dusty Baker said.
The victory comes after Houston won the series opener 12-3 on Friday. The American League West-leading Astros are 5-1 against the Mariners at home this season and have outscored them 41-12 in those games.
“Not our day here the last couple of days,” manager Scott Servais said. “You have to give the Astros credit. They blew our doors off the last couple of days.”
After hitting a triple in the sixth inning, Jones was angling to complete the cycle on his final at-bat in the eighth inning.
“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t in the back of my mind,” he said. “I had a good pitch, but I missed it and popped it up.”
Jose Altuve added a season best four hits to help the Astros to their third consecutive win after losing four in a row.
“We have great hitters,” Altuve said. “From the leadoff to the ninth hitter, everybody can do damage. We can be very dangerous when we focus on what we’re doing.”
After jumping on starter Yusei Kikuchi for seven runs in 2ž innings Friday, the Astros got to rookie Logan Gilbert (5-5) early in this one too.
They were up 1-0 with no outs in the third inning when rookie Jacob Wilson tripled for the first extra-base hit of his career. Wilson scored on a wild pitch by Gilbert before a single by Altuve with one out. Carlos Correa walked with two outs before Alvarez homered for a second straight game, extending the lead to 5-0.
Jones, whose three hits also were a career best, opened Houston’s fifth with his shot to left-center to make it 6-0.
Houston starter Jake Odorizzi (6-6) yielded four hits and one run with eight strikeouts in 5⅔ innings to bounce back after allowing a season-high eight hits with four runs in his previous start.
Altuve got things going in the fifth when he doubled with no outs and scored on a single by Michael Brantley. There were two outs in the inning when Yuli Gurriel singled to chase Gilbert. He was replaced by Robert Duggar, who was greeted with an RBI double by Jones. Jake Meyers drove in a run with a single and scored on a double by Wilson, giving Houston an 11-0 lead.
Altuve batted for the second time in the inning after a walk by Martín Maldonado and singled to drive in another run.
Gilbert permitted eight hits and a career-high nine runs in 4⅔ innings for his third consecutive loss.
“He just struggled to put them away,” Servais said. “It’s a very veteran team over there that doesn’t panic.”
Seattle’s Mitch Haniger hit his 28th home run with a shot to left field in the sixth inning.
Jones drove in two runs with a triple in a three-run sixth inning that made it 15-1.
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners right-hander Diego Castillo was placed on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder, retroactive to Friday. ... Duggar was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to take his spot on the roster.
UP NEXT — Houston’s Framber Valdez (8-4, 3.16 ERA) opposes Tyler Anderson (6-8, 4.10) when the Astros try to complete the series sweep today.
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 5 3 4 1
Moore ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Brantley rf 5 1 2 1
Haniger rf 4 1 1 1 McCormck pr 0 0 0 0
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 4 1 0 1
France 1b 2 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 4 2 1 3
Bauers 1b 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 5 2 2 0
Toro 2b 3 0 1 0 Jones lf 5 3 3 4
Fraley lf 3 0 0 0 Meyers cf 3 1 1 3
Torrens dh 3 0 0 0 Wilson 3b 4 2 2 1
Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Raleigh c 4 0 1 0 Castro c 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 38 15 15 14
Seattle 000 001 000 — 1
Houston 104 163 00x — 15
E—Odorizzi (1). LOB—Seattle 9, Houston 3. 2B—Altuve 2 (19), Jones (7), Wilson (1), Gurriel (25). 3B—Wilson (1), Jones (1). HR—Haniger (28), Alvarez (24), Jones (2). SF—Meyers (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gilbert L,5-5 4⅔ 8 9 9 1 5
Dugger 3⅓ 7 6 5 2 0
Houston
Odorizzi W,6-6 5⅔ 4 1 1 4 8
Maton 1⅓ 1 0 0 1 0
Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 0
Baez 1 0 0 0 1 2
WP—Gilbert, Baez.
Umpires—Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Adam Hamari.
T—3:22. A—29,908 (41,168).