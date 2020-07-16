Lewis-Clark State baseball coach Jake Taylor and Co. recently received some good news regarding a certain versatile Washington transfer, who toted one of the hottest sticks of the 2020 NAIA baseball season.
After testing the professional waters, Jack Johnson — a .400 batter who logged a hit in each of LCSC’s 20 games — called up Taylor just about a week ago, and let the third-year coach know he’ll be returning for a second senior year with the Warriors, and another crack at staking L-C to its 20th World Series title.
“My family wanted me to keep playing, and I knew we have a great group of guys,” Johnson said. “I’m happy with my choice. I think we’ll be very good. We have a lot of great players coming back, and we’ll be getting a lot of good players coming in.
“Our team was really coming together and becoming a strong unit right when everything shut down. Entering this year with the same core, I think we’ll have a good shot.”
June’s MLB draft was condensed to only five rounds, so Johnson figured, “I didn’t really have a chance to be drafted.”
He’d heard from a friend who works in a pro organization that teams wouldn’t be likely to sign more than 10 players to free-agent contracts.
“It’s just a different year. There’s not as much room as there normally is for minor league players,” Johnson said.
Concerns with the spread of the coronavirus had limited scouting, particularly for players at smaller programs.
“He was checking his options, but unfortunately, with the draft, that hampered quite a few young men,” Taylor said.
Johnson had “four or five” professional teams keeping tabs on him in the fall, and he’d reached out to a couple of them when the season fell through in March, inquiring about his odds to be scooped up.
“They just said the management is only gonna sign a handful of players, the next guys on their draft boards,” he said. “At no point did I look at a different school. I was just deciding if I wanted to give it one last shot, even though that’s what this past year was supposed to be.”
Johnson took advantage of the NAIA’s new rule spurred by the pandemic: spring student-athletes can retain eligibility. Returning will permit the Seattle native another opportunity to be scouted.
He said that was his rationale for enrolling at L-C anyway — the Warriors “have a good track record of getting guys signed.” Since 1975, LCSC has had 139 of its baseball student-athletes be drafted.
And if Johnson can maintain his pace, that’d bode well.
The former three-year Husky from Roosevelt High School started every LCSC game. He registered team highs in batting average, hits (34) and total bases (58), and was tied for the team lead in runs with 24. Johnson bashed six home runs, plated 22 baserunners and had a slugging percentage of .682.
“I’m hoping I’ll have a good chance if I put up numbers,” he said. “I’d love to play professionally. That’s been my dream for however long.”
Johnson said he “locked in” about eight games into the year — he’d effectively fine tuned his swing after an early-season wrist sprain, which evidently didn’t limit his production too much.
“He helped us win a lot of games,” Taylor said of Johnson, who appeared at the 2018 College World Series with Washington. “We knew he had a good skill set when we signed him, and his old coach liked his character. He can play multiple positions, and he’s obviously very capable offensively.
“I know he enjoyed his time here, and had a tremendous amount of success. They were a tight-knit group. That continued even though we were shut down.”
Johnson lived in Lewiston until Father’s Day, when he returned home to Seattle. He and his father came through the area again on a recent fishing trip up the Lochsa River, during which he called Taylor.
Johnson said he’ll move into a house in Lewiston with some teammates next week.
“We were just giving him time. He was figuring out his next step in life, the decisions in front of him,” Taylor said. “Then he gave me a call from Montana and said he was coming back. We were all real excited about that.”
Johnson, who already owns a communications degree from UW, began a master’s degree in L-C’s teaching program to retain eligibility for the 2020 season, and also took an accounting major. He said LCSC professors Randy Eriksen and Bill Hayne had provided guidance, and he was influenced to return to an extent because of his educational prospects.
“I could see myself teaching down the road, but I’m also interested in accounting and finance,” he said. “Randy’s been a huge mentor for me. That was part of my decision — having that accounting background can help me a lot later in life.”
But first, there’s a baseball career to finish, and a ring to be had. L-C’s coaches “made it clear they wanted me back,” and Johnson couldn’t resist the “chance to win something.”
“Even if I don’t play pro, it’d be cool to spend my last moments in baseball trying to win a championship,” he said. “It’s been really fun. I love the coaches there. It was great to play for them, and that’s a reason I wanted to come back too.”
The Warriors, who went 15-5 last season and won nine straight to close the year, will return all but two from that roster. Taylor said about a dozen newcomers have committed, with potentially a few more on the way.
“We’re sitting pretty good right now,” Taylor said. “We’re getting close, at about 45 right now. We should be strong next year. We bulked up our pitching staff and got a variety of position players. There should be great competition next year, with a lot of high-character student-athletes.”
