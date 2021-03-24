Johnson: Warriors didn’t let pandemic define their season

Less than an hour after his team’s loss in a national championship game, Austin Johnson delivered a message that echoed the messages of countless other coaches the past few months.
He expressed his gratitude.
Not only did his Lewis-Clark State Warriors slog through endless protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic, but they didn’t allow it to define their season. For the first time in school history, they had reached the title game of the NAIA men’s basketball tournament in Kansas City, Mo.
The Warriors’ season ended Tuesday with a 74-68 loss to Shawnee State.
“We tested every week, sometimes twice a week,” Johnson said of virus protocols. “We couldn’t play teams that weren’t testing. So for us to get through that, to go through the mental grind of trying to play during COVID, is one thing. But to go through that and also have a chance to play for a national championship tells you so much about our players and our program.”
Only two LCSC games were canceled because of the virus, but the Warriors’ schedule had been altered by the pandemic from the beginning. Only one other school in their Cascade Conference opted to play a league season, so the Warriors were not always getting strong competition. In going 22-2, they were playing eight games fewer than last season.
That wasn’t necessarily the case for their fellow qualifiers for the NAIA final 16.
“We had 24 counting games after tonight,” Johnson said. “Those teams that played 30-plus — those teams weren’t testing every week. Because of how impacted the West Coast and the Northwest were by COVID, it’s almost unfathomable what our guys were able to do.
“We asked them to do protocols, we asked them not to see family hardly ever. To not have friends and family at games — all those things can be an emotional and mental grind. They handled that with flying colors but they also played championship-level basketball, and I don’t know how many groups of people could do both of those things.”
The team’s vast experience helped. All five starters — Damek Mitchell, Trystan Bradley, Hodges Bailey, Khalil Stevenson and Travis Yenor — were seniors, and so was prominent reserve Jake Albright.
“And I think that’s why tonight hurts a little bit extra,” Johnson said of the loss. “With all this group has been through, the stop and starts and quarantines, it’s been extremely challenging for our players and our coaches. But I’ve seen a level of toughness that I didn’t know existed because of what these guys were able to do.”
