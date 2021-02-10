MESA, Ariz. — Senior utility player Jack Johnson had a one-out, two-run triple in the top of the 11th inning Tuesday to help the 24th-ranked Lewis-Clark State baseball team take down No. 19 Benedictine Mesa 6-4 at Gene Autry Field.
“Offensively, we did just enough to win tonight,” coach Jake Taylor said. “We have a lot of room for improvement.”
Johnson finished 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI to pace the Warriors (5-1), who now have won three consecutive games. Senior outfielder Dalton Harum went 3-for-5. Junior second baseman A.J. Davis, a former Clarkston High School standout, added two hits and scored a run, and junior catcher Matt James had a home run.
Josh Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored for the Redhawks (5-2). Daniel Duarte went 3-for-4 with two RBI.
LCSC took a 2-0 lead after two innings. Senior first baseman Brock Ephan drove home junior shortstop Riley Way on a one-out single in the first, Way, a former Lewiston High School standout, then scored again in the second on a two-out single by Johnson.
Benedictine Mesa took the lead with three runs in the third, fueled by Duarte’s two-out, two-run single.
The Warriors scratched a run in the seventh to tie the game at 3. Johnson and Harum each singled, and junior outfielder Aidan Nagle hit a sacrifice fly that scored Johnson.
LCSC took a 4-3 lead in the eighth on James’ leadoff homer to left on an 0-2 count. However, Benedictine Mesa got that run back in its half of the inning when Josh Hernandez singled and came all the way around to score on a fielding error.
Davis led off the 11th for the Warriors with a single, and Way moved him up a base on a sacrifice bunt. Senior infielder Dillon Plew was hit by a pitch, leading to Johnson’s heroics.
Senior right-hander Tallon Thomason allowed just two hits in the final four innings to pick up his second win of the season. He allowed an unearned run, walked one and struck out five. Senior right-hander Jesse Parker bridged the gap well, as he allowed just one hit and struck out three in four innings of work before Thomason came on.
“Jesse and Tallon were exceptional out of the pen,” Taylor said. “They allowed us the opportunity to come up with a couple clutch hits late in the game.”
LCSC will conclude its road trip with a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Friday at Arizona Christian.
LEWIS-CLARK ST. BENEDICTINE MESA
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 3 2 1 0 Lederman c 6 0 0 0
Plew 3b 5 1 1 0 Wickham ph 0 0 0 0
Johnson lf 4 1 3 3 Williams cf 5 0 1 0
Ephan 1b 4 0 1 1 Avilucea 2b 4 0 1 0
White 1b 2 0 0 0 Hunt rf 5 1 1 0
Harum cf 5 0 3 0 Garverick dh 5 1 1 1
Linscott rf 5 0 0 0 Hernandez lf 5 2 3 0
Nagle ph 0 0 0 1 Duarte 1b 4 0 3 2
Sellers dh 5 0 0 0 Bahn 3b 5 0 0 0
James c 4 1 1 1 Carlos ss 3 0 0 0
Needham c 1 0 0 0
Davis 2b 5 1 2 0
Totals 43 6 12 6 Totals 42 4 10 3
LCSC 110 000 110 02—6 12 1
Ben Mesa 003 000 010 00—4 10 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Blackman 3 7 3 3 0 2
Parker 4 1 0 0 0 3
Thomason (W, 2-0) 4 2 1 0 1 5
Benedictine Mesa ip h r er bb so
Appenzeller 2 3 2 2 0 4
Gregory 4 3 0 0 0 3
Brown 1 3 2 2 0 0
Moschetto (L, 0-1) 4 3 2 2 0 2