Senior forward Abbie Johnson converted two insurance free throws with 20 seconds remaining Friday as the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team beat Montana State-Billings 67-61 in a nonconference game at the Activity Center.
Johnson was awarded 18 free throws, hitting 13, on her way to a career-high 26 points to go with eight rebounds and four steals for the Warriors (10-4), ranked No. 24 in the NAIA.
“We know this team (Billings) is a great team, so we’ve been working all week defensively and I think every girl showed up tonight,” Johnson said.
Senior forward Kiara Burlage added 18 points and seven rebounds as LCSC forced 21 turnovers to make up for 3-for-22 shooting from beyond the arc.
Cariann Kunkel and Addison Gardner notched 14 points each for the Yellowjackets (2-1), who overcame a 14-point deficit to tie the score at 55.
Junior guard Abby Farmer tallied seven points and six assists for the Warriors.
“I think our whole team was moving the ball well,” Johnson said. “We were setting good screens and pushing the ball. We were looking for each other and I just think it was a team effort.”
LCSC allowed 45 rebounds, with Billings grabbing 20 on the offensive end. Kortney Nelson had 12 boards for the Yellowjackets, an NCAA Division II team.
MONTANA STATE BILLINGS (2-1)
Kunkel 6-14 0-0 14, Gardner 5-13 0-0 14, Patton 5-10 1-2 13, Shelley 3-17 6-6 12, Nelson 0-6 0-0 0, Boyce 2-7 0-0 4, Reny 2-2 0-0 2, Gulick 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-70 7-8 61.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (10-4)
Johnson 6-13 13-18 26, Burlage 7-13 3-6 18, Farmer 3-9 1-1 7, Souvenir 1-5 0-0 2, Edmiston 0-6 1-2 1, Sellmann 3-4 0-0 6, Schroeder 2-3 0-0 4, Holm 1-3 0-0 2, Muehlhausen 0-1 0-0 0, Weaver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 18-27 67.
MSU Billings 16 12 17 16—61
Lewis-Clark St. 25 13 9 20—67
3-point goals — Montana State Billings 8-25 (Gardner 4-9, Kunkel 2-6, Patton 2-6, Shelly 0-1, Nelson 0-3), Lewis-Clark State 3-22 (Johnson 1-1, Schroeder 1-1, Burlage 1-4, Holm 0-2, Souvenir 0-3, Edmiston 0-5, Farmer 0-6). Fouled out — Gardner. Rebounds — Montana State Billings 45 (Nelson 12), Lewis-Clark State 40 (Johnson 8). Assists — Montana State Billings 15 (Patton 5), Lewis-Clark State 11 (Farmer 6). Total fouls — Montana Billings 23, Lewis-Clark State 14.