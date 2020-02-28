Johnson emerging as 1-and-done star for LCSC baseball

An ESPN camera hovering above the Washington Huskies’ dogpile showed Jack Johnson at the bottom, struggling to breathe but undeniably elated.
Johnson had just tackled a teammate after a pop-fly, which concluded the Pac-12 baseball program’s toppling of Cal State Fullerton in the 2018 NCAA Super Regional round. It advanced the Huskies to Omaha, Neb., to the College World Series for the first time. To get there, UW had won 12 of 17 games, rebounding from an 18-18 mark at one point.
Naturally, the Lewis-Clark State senior acknowledged it’s his best baseball memory.
So far.
Glancing toward his new home — Harris Field — Johnson figured it’d come in second when it’s all said and done.
“I bet that’ll be my best baseball memory,” he said of the NAIA World Series.
In his final year of collegiate baseball, Johnson has forged himself a significant role with the Warriors. He can play any outfield position, and any spot in the infield.
“I think there’s only been a couple games where I played one position,” Johnson said. “It’s fun to be versatile. You’ll have a better chance of being in the lineup.”
Offensively, he’s tallied at least a hit per game so far this season for the Warriors, and prides himself on tireless baserunning. In his most recent outing — against British Columbia on Sunday — he had his first collegiate four-hit day.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had a 12-game hitting streak, but I don’t wanna think about it too much,” said the 6-foot-2 Seattle native and Roosevelt High School grad, who’s batting a team-high .358 with three homers, 12 runs scored and 12 RBI, also a team-best. “Since I’ve been here, I’ve just tried to stay as loose and relaxed as I can in the box. Just trust everything I’ve done for my swing.
“I spend a lot of time videoing myself swinging, so I can break down the mechanics.”
Johnson, after three years at his hometown school, is emerging as a one-and-done star for L-C (7-5, 2-2 Cascade Conference). He’ll start wherever need be and presumably bat early in the order when the Warriors will play host to league foe College of Idaho in a four-game series that starts at 2 p.m. today.
He’s one of a handful of Power-Five transfers for LCSC this season, but boasts perhaps the most experience, coming from the talent-packed Pac-12 — arguably college baseball’s best league, especially its top half.
“There’s a lot of history in that conference,” Johnson said. “I played against five, six first-rounders, maybe more. There are a lot of really, really good prospects, great players. You get to learn from those guys.”
It begs some questions: Why did he leave, and why LCSC?
Johnson was a role player for the Huskies, not entirely leaned on. He became disillusioned with his hit-and-miss playing time, a lack of a rhythm, and “just wanted a change of scenery.”
So, he put his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal. During the summer, he produced a workout tape, then shipped it to L-C coach Jake Taylor and assistant Allen Balmer, who liked what they saw.
“His size, his athletic ability. He’s a bigger kid that can really move,” Taylor said of what he noticed first. “His overall versatility is probably the most impressive thing. He’s agile enough to play infield and he can flat run enough to play the outfield. He’s got good enough arm strength to play nearly any position. He’s just well-versed in the sport.”
To stay fit that summer, Johnson played for the Bend (Ore.) Elks of the West Coast League, alongside current LCSC pitchers GT Blackman and Ryan Kaser, and catcher Zach Needham.
“The whole time, they were kinda working on me to go to L-C,” Johnson said. “This place wins, and it sounded like it’d be a good place to develop. And I really liked Zach, Ryan and GT, so I decided to come.”
But it wasn’t like it was Johnson’s introduction to the Warriors. In his youth, he spent several summers honing his infielding under storied Seattle coach Bill Stubbs, who ran the popular Stubby’s Infield Camps.
Stubbs has been close friends with former Warrior coach Ed Cheff for decades. The two share mannerisms, and before Cheff’s retirement in 2010, Stubbs oftentimes joined the longtime coach in Lewiston to give preseason pointers to Warrior teams.
“Balmer would tell us these harsh stories about Stubbs coming over and coaching them,” Johnson said, laughing. “(Stubbs) would always talk about L-C State, and he’d bring kids over there too. I’ve heard about this place since I was 8, all those stories. It seemed like a good spot to end up.”
Stubbs took the same no-nonsense, tough-love approach Cheff had at LCSC. Johnson grew accustomed to it, quickly earned Stubbs’ trust — not the easiest thing to do — and made an appearance on one of the coach’s instructional infielding videos. One might say the quiet Seattleite was prepping to be a Warrior all along.
As a prep star, Johnson earned All-Region honors for Class 3A Metro League Roosevelt. He made a name in Perfect Game scouting tournaments in Arizona and Florida. Growing up in a basketball hotbed with a basketball family, Johnson found that Seattle isn’t short on baseball talent and training programs, either.
At organizations such as Riley Athletics, Bellevue’s Athletic Training Institute and Atkinson Baseball Academy, Johnson worked out alongside a heap of MLB players and minor leaguers, including — recently — former L-C standout Gunnar Buhner (2016-17), the son of Seattle Mariners great Jay Buhner.
“There’s a lot of talent, a lot of guys flocking to Seattle,” Johnson said. “You just pick up on stuff, soak up what they’re doing. It’s really helped me develop. From a young age, I knew I wanted to play college baseball.”
How about playing in two World Series?
