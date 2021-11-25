SEATTLE — Philipp Grubauer appreciates the echo of chants that come when the Seattle Kraken goaltender is making big saves.
The chants of “Gruuuuu,” were constant and well deserved Wednesday in maybe his best performance yet with the NHL’s newest team.
“It’s special because they don’t do it for everybody,” Grubauer said. “It’s unbelievable. I love to hear it.”
Grubauer made 35 saves and Marcus Johansson beat Frederik Andersen with a wrist shot with 3:08 remaining to give the Kraken a 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Three nights after making a season-high 37 saves in a victory against Washington, Grubauer followed up with another terrific performance. Grubauer made 16 saves in the second period and another 11 in the third as the Kraken picked up a second consecutive win against one of the top teams from the Eastern Conference.
Statistically, Grubauer was one of the worst goalies in the league for the first month of the season, but has performed better in his past two starts.
“He’s finding the puck through traffic. He’s seeing the puck and looks very calm and settled,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said.
Seattle won its second straight to close out a six-game homestand and handed the red-hot Hurricanes just their third regulation loss of the season. It was the second straight setback for Carolina after losing to San Jose in overtime Monday.
“Early in the year we were getting a lot of bounces going our ways and now they’re not,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We play a game like that every game we’re going to have good results.”
Seattle’s Jared McCann scored on the power play at 4:16 of the second and Johansson provided the winner in the closing minutes. Johansson circled the net, and his shot buzzed above Andersen’s left shoulder. It was Johansson’s second goal of the season and gave Seattle its first win this season when trailing after the first period.
“I saw a little bit of space between him and the post. The (defenseman) was giving me a good screen and I was just trying to get it through and it worked out,” Johansson said.
Brendan Smith gave Carolina an early lead at 18:32 of the first when his slapshot from the point slipped past Grubauer, who was screened in front by Jordan Staal.
But that was all Carolina would get past Grubauer. Andersen made 20 saves.
“These last few games teams are selling out to make those those blocks and they’re really competing,” Smith said. “So we’re going to get the team’s best. We want it that way. We want to be prepared all year so when it comes time in playoffs, we’re going to be prepared for that.”
Carolina 1 0 0 — 1
Seattle 0 1 1 — 2
First Period: 1, Carolina, Smith 2 (DeAngelo), 18:32. Penalties: Trocheck, CAR (Hooking), 15:41.
Second Period: 2, Seattle, McCann 8 (Gourde, Dunn), 4:16 (pp). Penalties: Slavin, CAR (Holding), 2:58; Geekie, SEA (Hooking), 9:51.
Third Period: 3, Seattle, Johansson 2, 16:52. Penalties: Smith, CAR (Hooking), 1:55; Donskoi, SEA (Holding), 3:13; Dunn, SEA (Fighting), 10:00; Carolina bench, served by Niederreiter (Roughing), 10:00; Svechnikov, CAR (Fighting), 10:00.
Shots on Goal: Carolina 9-16-11—36. Seattle 7-9-6—22.
Power-play opportunities: Carolina 0 of 2; Seattle 1 of 4.
Goalies: Carolina, Andersen 11-3-0 (22 shots-20 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 6-8-1 (36-35).
A: 17,151 (17,100). T: 2:30.