Of the many members of the Lapwai-based Sobotta family who have played basketball with distinction during the past several decades, most are descendants of Bob Sobotta Sr. and his wife, Loretta.
But Bob said his brother Jerry was a better player than he.
“He couldn’t shoot free throws like I could, but that was the only thing I had over him,” he said.
Jerry Sobotta, who helped Lapwai High School to its first district championship and later played a season at Gonzaga, died March 21 at his home in Hermiston, Ore. He was 85.
Two years older than Bob, Jerry Sobotta in the 1950s helped pave the way for Lapwai’s first brush with success at the state level, foreshadowing the school’s rich basketball culture of later decades.
As a strong-rebounding 6-foot-1 senior forward in 1953-54, he shared top billing with Ed Madsen (another future Gonzaga player) on a team that claimed Lapwai’s first district title and placed second in the Idaho Class B tournament. The Wildcats lost Madsen to an ankle injury at State and narrowly fell to North Marsh in the championship game.
The payoff for Lapwai and Bob Sobotta would come two years after Jerry’s departure when they captured the 1956 state crown.
According to Bob Sobotta, the Wildcats’ beloved coach of that era, Harley Williams, told Jerry he was the best player he’d ever worked with. When he later paid the same compliment to Bob, they suspected he used such declarations to foster a spirit of competitiveness. It also triggered a lifelong comic trope between them.
“Jerry and I got a big kick out of that,” Bob said.
Williams, who went on to coach several other successful teams in the region, died this past December at age 94.
Jerry Sobotta, as a first-year player at Gonzaga in 1954-55, swung back and forth between the varsity and freshman teams, and Bob remembers him scoring 37 points in a freshman game against what was then called Washington State College.
The next year he transferred to WSC to pursue a degree in pharmacy. Then-Cougars coach Jack Friel tried to recruit him to the basketball team, according to Bob, but Jerry decided to focus on academics and helping his wife, Kay, raise a young child.
Jerry later teamed with another Sobotta brother, Jack, to purchase two drug stores in Hermiston, where he worked as a pharmacist for decades.
The Sobottas essentially are the first family of basketball in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington. Among the children and grandchildren of Bob and Loretta, at least 16 have played high school hoops in the area. One of Jerry and Kay’s daughters, Karin Sobotta, remains the career assists leader for the University of Idaho women, and one of their granddaughters, Annie Kane, led Lewis-Clark State in scoring in 2012-13.
Jerry’s death wasn’t unexpected. Having recently suffered a severe heart attack, he was surrounded by loved ones when he died. In previous weeks he’d been heartened to learn the Lapwai boys had claimed their 11th state title, and he appeared certain Gonzaga would win its first national championship.
At his funeral March 23 in Boardman, Ore., one of Jerry’s grandsons delivered to Bob a message from his brother — a final riposte in their sibling rivalry. He said it was Jerry — not Bob — whom Harley Williams had deemed the best player he’d ever coached.
