HOUSTON — Cristian Javier combined with two relievers on a two-hitter as the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Tuesday to get above .500 as they bounced back from a long skid.
Javier (3-0) allowed two hits in a career-high seven innings — both by Kyle Seager — struck out six and walked three.
“He showed me he’s in shape,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “Even though his velocity went down there in the one inning, and then, he reached back and went back up to 93 (mph). He had a good breaking ball, a good fastball. ... He gave us what we wanted. He gave us seven innings.”
Javier extended his scoreless streak to 17 innings in three starts and lowered his season ERA to 0.87.
“I’m really just going out there to have fun,” he said through a translator. “That’s the first thing I am focused on is to have fun and do my job, letting things fall how they may.”
Houston catcher Martín Maldonado said Javier was able to mix his pitches well.
“He looked really good,” Maldonado said. “His fastball command wasn’t there like it normally is. I think we mixed different pitches where we got them guessing second or third time through the lineup.”
Brooks Raley and Ryan Pressly each pitched a perfect inning, with Pressly getting his third save.
Seattle did not get a runner past second.
Houston has won five of six to reach 12-11, a spurt that followed nine losses in 10 games.
“We’ll take these victories,” Baker said. “Back over .500, it’s been a good homestand. We want to close out strong before we go on the road.”
Seattle has lost three in a row.
Yordan Álvarez had a sacrifice fly and Kyle Tucker an RBI single in a two-run fourth against Marco Gonzales (1-3), who allowed five hits in six innings with four strikeouts. Gonzales has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his past three starts.
“His fastball command leads the way with everything,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “I thought his curveball was good and his change-up was coming into play. He’s doing a good job of reading batters and knowing whether to speed them up or slow them down.”
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners infielder Shed Long Jr. (right shin stress fracture) was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL. ... Seattle claimed infielder Jack Mayfield off waivers from the Angels and optioned him to its alternate training site.
HIGHLY CAFFEINATED — Javier pitched with a coffee stain on his uniform after a pregame spill. Javier said he drinks coffee before every game, and as he was walking out to the field, he had the cup of coffee in his glove and it spilled. Despite the urging of his teammates to change uniforms, he refused.
“He didn’t want to change,” Maldonado said. “I will make sure next time his coffee spills again. He pitches like that, might as well.”
UP NEXT — Houston right-hander Zack Greinke (2-1, 2.76 ERA) will start against Seattle right-hander Justin Dunn (1-0, 3.68) in the third game of the four-game series today.
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0
France 2b 3 0 0 0 Brantley lf 4 1 1 0
Seager 3b 4 0 2 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0
Lewis dh 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 0 1 1
Marmlejs 1b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0
Haggrty lf-cf 2 0 0 0 Correa ss 1 0 0 0
Trammell cf 2 0 0 0 Tucker rf 3 0 1 1
Moore ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Straw cf 2 0 0 0
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Crawford ss 2 0 0 0
Totals 27 0 2 0 Totals 28 2 6 2
Seattle 000 000 000 — 0
Houston 000 200 00x — 2
DP—Seattle 1, Houston 2. LOB—Seattle 3, Houston 6. 2B—Seager (7), Bregman (2), Gurriel (6), Alvarez (7). SF—Alvarez (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales L,1-3 6 5 2 2 3 4
Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Misiewicz 1 1 0 0 0 0
Houston
Javier W,3-0 7 2 0 0 3 6
Raley H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pressly S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Umpires—Home, Tim Timmons; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T—2:40. A—14,413 (41,168).