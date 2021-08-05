SEATTLE — Franco Jara scored in stoppage time to give FC Dallas a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday.
Jara redirected a cross by Nkosi Tafari in the first minute of injury time.
Fredy Montero headed home a perfectly placed free kick from João Paulo to give the Sounders a 1-0 lead in the 72nd minute.
The Sounders eliminated Dallas (4-7-6) from each of the past two postseasons with one-goal home wins.
Seattle (9-3-6) outshot FC Dallas 11-2 and had an 18-4 advantage in crosses after 45 minutes, but went into halftime tied at 0.