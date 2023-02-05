Jaquez, No. 9 UCLA routs Washington State men

LOS ANGELES — A tough 16-day stretch didn’t get any easier for the Washington State men’s basketball team Saturday against No. 9 UCLA.
Bruins senior Jaime Jaquez Jr. racked up 24 points and a career-high 15 rebounds in UCLA’s 21st consecutive home victory, 76-52 against the Cougars.
“We took the pressure off ourselves. A lot of times you get pressure from outside sources, media, people telling us this or that. Today, we came together,” Jaquez said. “We played with a lot different attitude, a lot more positive attitude, not thinking about anything other than winning a game.”
With the loss, WSU (10-15, 5-9 Pac-12) is just 1-4 in its past five games since a Jan. 19 loss at Utah.
Meanwhile, the Bruins (19-4, 10-2) own the nation’s longest active home winning streak, including a 13-0 mark at Pauley Pavilion this season.
“We had some highlights in there but sometimes you have to give credit where credit’s due and they were the better team and played really well tonight,” said WSU coach Kyle Smith, who was missing second-leading scorer DJ Rodman and key backup guard Dylan Darling with illnesses.
Rodman, a senior forward, and Darling, a freshman, missed their second straight games.
The Cougars were led by TJ Bamba with 19 points. Justin Powell added 17, hitting five 3-pointers.
The Cougars lost to the Bruins by one point at home Dec. 30 after leading for more than 35 minutes in the game. This time, WSU kept it close early in the first half before UCLA twice pulled away to leads of 10 points.
WSU’s last lead was 15-13 on a driving layup by Bamba seven minutes into the first half.
But the Bruins dominated the second half. Jaquez scored 10 of their first 15 points. He had four in a row to lead an 11-0 run that stretched UCLA’s lead from single digits to 57-38.
“He’s a good athlete, good instincts, tough,” Smith said of Jaquez. “Just significantly tougher than most.”
WSU forward Mouhamed Gueye, who had a career-high 31 points in a 80-70 loss Thursday to USC, was limited to just six points on 3-of-13 shooting against the Bruins.
UCLA outscored the short-handed Cougars 36-12 in the paint and 17-0 in bench points.
“It was closer to playing 40 minutes with the intensity that we want,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. “We needed it.”
The Cougars next host rival Washington at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“I thought our guys got off to a good start and just weren’t able to sustain it,” Smith said. “I think their depth and their quickness and strength kind of took its toll.”