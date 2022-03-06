The fourth-ranked Lewis-Clark State baseball team increased its program record winning streak Sunday to 17 games. The way LCSC did it was by good, old fashioned pitching, defense, and getting timely hitting from one source.
Senior left-hander Dawson Day allowed just one hit in the opener, then freshman right-hander Drake Borschowa almost duplicated the feat by tossing a four-hitter in the second game as Lewis-Clark State swept a nonconference doubleheader from Corban 2-0 and 1-0 at Harris Field.
“Obviously, our pitching today was dominant,” coach Jake Taylor said. “Dawson and Drake were great in their starts, and then Greg (Blackman) and Bryson (Spagnuolo) were great out of the pen.”
Senior Matt James produced all the offense LCSC (23-1), which completed a clean sweep of its first homestand of the season, needed on this day. He swatted a fourth-inning home run in the opener, then cracked a solo shot in the second inning of the nightcap.
It hasn’t been often this year when LCSC has been involved in either one- or two-run games. But now it is 3-1 in one-run contests and 3-0 in two-run decisions. LCSC improved to 6-0 in shutouts.
Day, a 6-foot, 195-pounder out of Greshman, Ore., by way of NCAA Division I Utah Valley, allowed one walk and struck out eight in going the first six innings of the opener. He threw 73 pitches, getting three ground ball outs and seven fly outs in the process. The only hit he allowed came in his final inning on a bunt up the third-base line by Keenan O’Brien.
Junior right-hander Greg Blackman worked the final three innings to pick up his second save of the year. He allowed two hits and a walk, striking out two.
Blackman faced a bit of a pickle in the eighth inning, when he allowed a walk and a single with one out. But he proceeded to get a pair of flyouts to end the Corban threat.
LCSC did produce a run not aided by the long ball in the third inning. Senior catcher Justin Mazzone led off with a single. After an out, senior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston High School standout, followed with a walk. An out later, senior outfielder Aidan Nagle, a preseason NAIA All-American, singled through the right side to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.
James then followed an inning later with his third home run of the season, a shot to left-center.
Zack Simon (2-2) took the hard-luck loss, allowing five hits, three walks and two runs, both earned, in six innings.
Game 2 centered on the job Borschowa did.
The 6-1, 173-pounder out of Riddle, Ore., was more economical than Day was. He didn’t allow a walk and struck out seven. In 73 pitches, Borschowa induced five ground ball outs and nine flyouts.
Junior right-hander Bryson Spagnuolo picked up his second save of the year, allowing two hits and striking out two in the final two innings.
The biggest nemesis the pair faced all game was Kyle Clay, who went 3-for-4. However, no Corban runner was able to get past second base.
Senior first baseman Luke White, another former Lewiston standout, went 3-for-4.
But it was James doing the damage once again. He sent a shot to deep right-center in the second inning to double his homer output on the season in the first 11 innings of the doubleheader.
That’s all the support LCSC needed.
LCSC next starts a four-game series at 11 a.m. Friday at College of Idaho.
GAME 1
CORBAN LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sede ss 4 0 0 0 Way ss 2 0 1 0
Thompson 2b 4 0 0 0 Davis 2b 4 0 0 0
K. Clay lf 3 0 0 0 Nagle rf 3 0 1 1
Torres-Um dh 4 0 1 0 White 1b 3 0 0 0
Childs pr 0 0 0 0 Threlfall dh 4 0 1 0
Jeffrey 1b 3 0 0 0 Seamons cf 3 0 0 0
Ka’ahanui 1b 1 0 0 0 James lf 3 1 1 1
Landon cf-rf 3 0 0 0 Phillips lf 0 0 0 0
Artzer rf 2 0 0 0 Mazzone c 3 0 1 0
Hostetler rf 0 0 0 0 Stout pr 0 1 0 0
Pellkofer cf 0 0 0 0 Signorelli 3b 2 0 0 0
O’Brien c 3 0 1 0 Sa 3b 1 0 0 0
Bunn pr 0 0 0 0
R. Clay 3b 3 0 1 0
Totals 30 0 3 0 Totals 28 2 5 2
Corban 000 000 000—0 3 0
Lewis-Clark State 001 100 00x—2 5 0
Corban ip h r er bb so
Simon (L, 2-2) 6 5 2 2 3 5
Arend 2 0 0 0 1 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Day (W, 3-0) 6 1 0 0 1 8
Blackman (S, 2) 3 2 0 0 1 2
GAME 2
CORBAN LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Torres-Um dh 4 0 0 0 Way ss 4 0 1 0
Bunn dh 0 0 0 0 Threlfall c 4 0 1 0
Landon cf 4 0 1 0 Rhoads pr 0 0 0 0
K. Clay lf 4 0 3 0 Nagle rf 4 0 0 0
Sede ss 4 0 1 0 White 1b 4 0 3 0
Thompson 2b 4 0 1 0 Seamons cf 3 0 0 0
Grayson rf 3 0 0 0 James dh 2 1 1 1
Ka’ahanui 1b 1 0 0 0 Stout 3b 3 0 0 0
Pellkofer pr 0 0 0 0 Davis 2b 2 0 0 0
Hostetler 1b-rf 4 0 0 0 Phillips lf 3 0 1 0
R. Clay 3b 3 0 0 0
Covalt c 2 0 0 0
Simon ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 0 6 0 Totals 29 1 7 1
Corban 000 000 000—0 6 1
Lewis-Clark State 010 000 00x—1 7 1
Corban ip h r er bb so
Martin (L, 1-2) 7 6 1 1 2 3
Bowser 1 1 0 0 1 2
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Borschowa (W, 3-0) 7 4 0 0 0 7
Spagnuolo (S, 2) 2 2 0 0 0 2
Attendance — N/A.