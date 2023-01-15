PULLMAN — Junior forward Andrej Jakimovski scored a season-high 17 points and senior DJ Rodman added 15 as Washington State held off Stanford 60-59 on Saturday in a Pac-12 Conference game at Beasley Coliseum.

It’s the first time the Cougars have won a one-point game since Dec. 27, 2016 against Santa Clara.

Tags

Recommended for you