Washington State forward Andrej Jakimovski celebrates after his basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State guard Kymany Houinsou (31) and Arizona State guard Frankie Collins (10) go after a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State guard TJ Bamba (5) drives while defended by Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State forward DJ Rodman (11) grabs a rebound next to Arizona State forward Warren Washington (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State guard Jabe Mullins (3), forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) and teammates celebrate after a basket by guard Justin Powell, foreground, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Arizona State forward Warren Washington (22) dunks while defended by Washington State forward DJ Rodman (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye, left, grabs a rebound next to Arizona State guard Devan Cambridge during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Arizona State guard Frankie Collins (10) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State forward DJ Rodman (11) grabs a rebound next to Arizona State forward Warren Washington (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State head coach Kyle Smith directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
PULLMAN — Junior forward Andrej Jakimovski scored a career-high 22 points, junior guard Justin Powell added a season-high 20 and sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye had his second consecutive double-double to help Washington State beat Arizona State 75-58 on Saturday to snap a three-game skid.
“I was a little concerned at shootaround, but our guys did a really good job of playing tough,” said Cougars coach Kyle Smith of the short turnaround after a draining five-point loss Thursday at home against No. 6 Arizona. “Some guys didn’t play as well as they could but we played hard, played like a team and it was a really good win for us.”
Gueye, who has nine double-doubles this season, finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds. The 6-foot-11 sophomore grabbed seven offensive rebounds and his 80 this season are the most in the Pac-12.
Washington State (10-13, 5-7), which went into the game averaging a Pac-12 leading 8.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.7% from behind the arc (No. 2 in the conference), hit just two of their first 12 3s as the Sun Devils took a 12-11 lead midway through the first half.
But Powell hit back-to-back shots from distance to give the Cougars the lead for good before Jakimovski added three more in a 17-4 spurt. Senior forward DJ Rodman converted a traditional three-point play and Gueye made another 3-pointer to give the Cougars a 15-point lead before Devan Cambridge answered from beyond the arc to make it 36-24 at halftime.
“It was great to see a couple of shots go in,” Jakimovski said. “We’ve started playing better, especially the past couple of games. Coming into these guys, we were just focused on making shots and I think we executed well on offense. Once we started hitting shots, it was easy to play the game.”
Arizona State (16-6, 6-5) has lost four games in a row.
Frankie Collins led the Sun Devils with 16 points, 13 in the second half. Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 15 points and Warren Washington had 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks.
The Cougars went almost seven minutes without a made field goal as ASU used a 14-6 spurt to trim its deficit to 53-48 when Austin Nunez hit two free throws with 6:45 to play, but Jakimovski answered with a 3 just 28 seconds later and the Sun Devils got no closer.
Powell hit six and Jakimovski five of Washington State’s 14 shots from beyond the arc.
“I had a couple of games when I wasn’t been hitting as much,” Powell said. “I’ve been up and down with my 3s lately, so it was just going back to the basics and taking everything one step at a time. ”
WSU outrebounded the Sun Devils 47-33 and used a 16-7 edge on the offensive glass to outscore Arizona State 10-0 in second-chance points.
Washington State next plays at 8 p.m. Thursday at USC.