PULLMAN — Junior forward Andrej Jakimovski scored a career-high 22 points, junior guard Justin Powell added a season-high 20 and sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye had his second consecutive double-double to help Washington State beat Arizona State 75-58 on Saturday to snap a three-game skid.

“I was a little concerned at shootaround, but our guys did a really good job of playing tough,” said Cougars coach Kyle Smith of the short turnaround after a draining five-point loss Thursday at home against No. 6 Arizona. “Some guys didn’t play as well as they could but we played hard, played like a team and it was a really good win for us.”

