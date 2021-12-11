When the coaches’ version of the All-Pac-12 football team was announced, Washington State receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. copped to a bit of disappointment at missing the first unit.
The media, though, made it up to him.
Jackson and two other Cougars — offensive tackle Abe Lucas and place-kicker Dean Janikowski — drew first-team honors Friday as The Associated Press announced its all-conference choices, based on a poll of sports writers and sportscasters. The Tribune does take part in the process.
Hence a first-unit sweep of the two polls for Lucas and Janikowski, who tied for the AP kudos with USC’s Parker Lewis.
Jackson led the Pac-12 with almost 80 yards receiving per game, 12 more than anyone else. But the senior settled for being voted by the coaches to the second team Tuesday.
“I’m not too big on accolades and all that stuff,” Jackson told reporters two days later. “It’s kind of upsetting, but at the end of the day, we came out, we won games and we did it as a team. I’m pretty happy to be second-team, to be up there at all.”
In the media version, USC phenom Drake London landed one first-team receiver spot, as he had done in the coaches’ poll, but this time Jackson edged out UCLA’s Kyle Philips for the other spot.
Jackson made 63 receptions for 953 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging more than 15.16 yards a catch.
Although WSU hasn’t yet announced which seniors plan to participate in its bowl game, Jackson has confirmed he’ll be on board. The Cougars (7-5) face Miami in the Sun Bowl at 9 a.m. Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas.
Accorded second-team AP honors for the Cougars were Travell Harris at receiver and Ron Stone Jr. at defensive end. The latter had been a first-unit choice by the coaches.
Lucas, the Cougars’ senior fixture at right tackle, repeated as an AP first-team selection. In the coaches picks, he rose to the top tier this year after getting a second-team spot the two previous seasons.
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham was a unanimous choice for coach of the year in the AP poll. Players of the year were London on offense and Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd on defense.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA. RB — B.J. Baylor, Oregon State; Tavion Thomas, Utah. OT — Braeden Daniels, Utah; Abe Lucas, Washington State. OG — Andrew Vorhees, USC; Nous Keobounnam, Oregon State. C — Nick Ford, Utah. TE — Greg Dulcich, UCLA. WR — Drake London, USC; Calvin Jackson Jr., Washington State. K — Parker Lewis, USC; Dean Janikowski, Washington State. All-purpose — Britain Covey, Utah.
Defense
DE — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon; Mika Tafua, Utah. DT — Brandon Dorlus, Oregon; Popo Aumavae, Oregon. LB — u-Devin Lloyd, Utah; Noah Sewell, Oregon; Nephi Sewell, Utah. CB — Trent McDuffie, Washington; Kyler Gordon, Washington. S — Verone McKinley III, Oregon; Elijah Hicks, California. P — Kyle Ostendorp, Arizona.
Offensive player of the year — London.
Defensive player of the year — Lloyd.
Coach of the year — u-Kyle Whittingham, Utah.
Newcomer of the year — Zach Charbonnet, UCLA.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB — Cameron Rising, Utah. RB —Travis Dye, Oregon; Raachad White, Arizona State. OT — Sean Rhyan, UCLA; Kellen Diesch, Arizona State. OG — Paul Grattan Jr., UCLA; Sataoa Laumea. C — Nathan Eldridge, Oregon State. TE — Brant Kuithe, Utah. WR — Kyle Philips, UCLA; Travell Harris, Washington State. K — Camden Lewis, Oregon. All-purpose — Philips.
Defense
DE — Drake Jackson, USC; Ron Stone Jr., Washington State. DT — D.J. Davidson, Arizona State; Junior Tafuna, Utah. LB — Nate Landman, Colorado; Avery Roberts, Oregon State; Cameron Goode, California. CB — Clark Phillips III, Utah; Jay Shaw, UCLA. S — Quentin Lake, UCLA; Vontae Davis, Utah. P — Race Porter, Washington.
u — unanimous selection.
