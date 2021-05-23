OROFINO — Coach Kevin Maurer was admittedly at a loss for words when he addressed his newly crowned state champion Genesee Bulldogs.
Not that he was shocked by the outcome.
On the first day of preseason baseball practice, the team assembled and set a single marker that would define a successful year: “No matter how we did it, no matter how hard it is, our goal is to be No. 1,” recalled pitcher Jack Johnson, the star of Saturday’s title game at sunny Orofino High School.
Maybe the elatedly speechless Maurer was reflecting on just how precisely to plan everything shook out.
Genesee developed each of its facets with such consistency and — as its coach pressed for constantly — turned the dog days of the playoffs wholly into the “Dogs’ days.”
They didn’t leave a shred of doubt. Maurer couldn’t have asked for a better finish. That was worth a pause to soak in.
“There was no question you were the best 1A team in Idaho,” he then told the well-rounded champs.
Genesee blanked North Star Charter 6-0 behind Johnson’s 10-strikeout one-hitter, plus another polished effort from the other Bulldogs (15-9), playing at their peak at the perfect time.
“The path our team took, it was an incredible run,” Maurer said.
Genesee had no seniors on its roster. The Bulldogs were captained by juniors who didn’t see a season as sophomores. It took some time to put it together.
Still, they had early inklings of a complete arsenal — two legitimate aces; a lineup without a weak spot, but with the speed and smarts to stack up stolen bases; a field of defenders that often showed up their Class 1A counterparts.
“We knew we were solid in all four phases,” catcher Nate Guinard said. “We figured we had the pieces to do it.”
A “switch flipped” ahead of the district tournament and the Bulldogs have been unmatched since. Their championship opponents, the Huskies (15-2) from Eagle, had no answers.
Especially for Johnson.
“They were bigger, faster,” said North Star coach Simon Mahler, a Lewiston native. “We ran into a buzzsaw.”
Johnson didn’t permit a North Star baserunner until the fourth inning, and didn’t allow a hit until the sixth. His fastball was thrown with pinpoint accuracy, and his curveball and change-up induced plenty of whiffs. Soft grounders also were frequent.
“Not much going through my mind, I just wanted to win really bad, so I tried to throw every strike, win every pitch,” he said. “I just felt in control. I knew I wasn’t letting many people on base, but it never really occurred to me that I was pitching like that.”
Maurer detected “championship adrenaline” in the junior, who stranded a Husky on third with a full-count strikeout in the fifth inning, and escaped a jam in the sixth with one out and runners on second and third — he fanned one batter with an offspeed pitch in the dirt, then popped up the next.
“It’s one of those things where we stop, like, ‘Man, we’re in full control of this,’” Maurer said. “When a kid’s out there dealing like that, it gives everyone a lot of confidence.”
With Johnson ablaze, the momentum was squarely on Genesee’s side throughout.
In 94 pitches, he allowed just four runners. Johnson struck out two to open the seventh and generated a pop up for the final out before flipping his glove in the air in celebration, and being piled on by his teammates.
“When a guy puts up such numbers consistently, it becomes normal for him to pull something like that off,” Guinard said of Johnson. “Honestly, we’re in awe of him on a daily basis with how he plays.”
Guinard logged two hits, including a third-inning double. Cy and Teak Wareham tacked on two singles apiece.
North Star escaped a two-on situation in the first and conceded only one run in the second, leaving the bases loaded with Bulldogs.
Eight Genesee batters had reached safely in the first three innings, but the Huskies’ deficit was a manageable 2-0. The Bulldogs deflated their foes with a two-run fourth, then put it out of reach with two more in the sixth — Cy Wareham drove in Teak Wareham in both innings.
Genesee clumped together long at-bats to chase North Star ace Daniel Kormylo after 4⅓ innings.
“Anyone can come up with a hit and all of us can easily steal a bag here and there,” said third baseman Jacob Krick, one of several high-level Bulldog defenders.
“That was a team effort,” Johnson added. “It wasn’t just me. I’m glad we all came together.”
North Star, a top-flight academic school, fielded its first baseball team this year. The high-run-producing outfit is comprised of Boise-area transfers. Mahler started the program initially to provide opportunities to players who missed the cut at larger schools.
“We have no budget, no home field. We practice in a sand lot. We travel to all of our games,” said Mahler, an entrepreneurship professor at Boise State. “Making it here was special. We’ll be back.”
The young Huskies weren’t quite ready for a powerhouse from the Whitepine League, whose teams remained unbeaten in 1A championship games.
Genesee has claimed two titles since 2018.
“This is what happens when they accept challenges and put in that work,” Maurer said. “They left no doubt in that game who the better team was.”
Maurer joked that he’ll allow the Dogs to enjoy it for just a day before reminding them of next season’s goal: “We don’t want to settle for just one.”
Everyone will return. They’ll surely be the favorites in 2022.
“We’re expecting to do the same thing,” Guinard said. “Now we have that experience. Because we did it once, we know we can do it again.”
North Star 000 000 0—0 1 3
Genesee 011 202 x—6 7 1
Daniel Kormylo, Johnny Szekeres (5), Evan Mixson (6) and Joshua Ineck; Jack Johnson and Nate Guinard.
North Star hits — Mixson (2B).
Genesee hits — Guinard 2 (2B), Cy Wareham 2, Teak Wareham 2, Jack Johnson.
Clark may be contacted at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 627-3209.