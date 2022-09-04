PULLMAN — For the first time in almost two decades, the Battle of the Palouse was, well, a battle and not a slaughter.
Idaho held its own against its Power Five, cross-border rival and gave Washington State a scare Saturday at Gesa Field all the way down to the final seconds.
The Cougars, who trailed by 10 early, eventually calmed down and used a devastating pass rush, methodical passing game and last-second interception to beat the Vandals 24-17.
“Hats off to Idaho,” first-year WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “They were prepared, they were ready to go, they played their tail off, they took all the shots, they played aggressive and it was a hard-fought win.”
Here are three Cougar takeaways from the first Battle of the Palouse in six years:
Down to the wire
After Idaho held WSU at the 1-yard line and saw Dean Janikowski’s 23-yard field goal sail wide left, the Vandals had 53 seconds to tie or take the lead, trailing 24-17.
Freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy piloted the scrappy Vandals all the way to the Cougar 28-yard line.
Then, McCoy launched a pass toward his favorite target, Jermaine Jackson, at the goal line only for WSU linebacker Daiyan Henley to step in front of the ball for a game-ending interception with 12 seconds left.
The Cougars kneeled down for the final play and sealed their 10th straight win in the series.
It was an MVP night for Henley, a senior transfer from Nevada, who tallied team highs of eight tackles and three tackles for loss. He also added a sack.
“Daiyan always brings the energy, no matter if it’s a game or a practice,” said WSU cornerback Chau Smith-Wade, who also had an interception. “That’s nothing new for him. He’s going to go out and ball. … I wasn’t very surprised.”
Is the rivalry back?
It’s no secret the border battle has been a lopsided affair in recent history.
In the last two contests in 2013 and 2016, the Cougars outscored the Vandals a combined 98-6.
First-year Idaho coach Jason Eck brought some excitement back to Moscow in the offseason, but have he and the Vandals also brought some excitement back to the rivalry game?
Idaho scored the game’s first points on a 45-yard fumble return by cornerback Marcus Harris and led 10-0 after the first quarter courtesy of a 27-yard Ricardo Chavez field goal.
Quarterback Cam Ward and the Cougar offense settled in the second quarter to tie it at 10 in the second quarter, then WSU took its first lead on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Ward to wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling for a 17-10 lead after the extra point.
You could almost hear a sigh from the 25,233 in attendance, most of which were clad in crimson.
“It’s good to get a win and not live up to the standard you’re expected to play to,” Dickert said. “We’ll learn from all that. There’s a lot of ‘learns’ at this stage. Obviously (they) made it really interesting at the end of the game but to not really execute in a lot of phases, I think we’ll give a good hard week of practice and then get back to work.”
Much of the postgame presser centered around WSU winning despite the valiant effort from Idaho, which entered the game as a 28-point underdog.
Dickert was quick to remind everyone that a win is a win.
“We’re going to respond to this and we won the game, we won the game — I understand all these questions, but we won the game,” Dickert said, emphatically, generating chuckles from the media room.
Stats don’t tell the story
Despite the close score, WSU excelled in all the facets it was expected to going in.
WSU’s pass rushers and run-stoppers wreaked havoc on the Vandals and Ward’s quick-passing game, a signature of the Air Raid offense, produced long drives and three touchdowns.
Just looking at the stats and not the score, you might think it was more of a blowout.
Here are a handful of key stats on defense:
Held UI to 1.8 yards per rush;
Sacked UI’s quarterbacks seven times; and
Had two interceptions.
And a couple on offense:
Ward was 25-of-40 passing for 215 yards and three touchdowns and completing passes to nine separate receivers;
Running back Nakia Watson rushed for 117 yards on 6.5 yards per carry.
Idaho just made some big plays and key drives when it needed to and it almost was enough to cause an upset.
“This test that we got today is going to help us throughout the season,” Dickert said. “We got to see a little bit of what we’re made of, things weren’t going our way … but I think our guys want to play better and execute better.”
WSU 24, Idaho 17
Stars of the game
Linebacker DAIYAN HENLEY led Washington State in tackles (8), tackles for loss (3) and had a sack, but none of those plays were bigger than his interception at the 1-yard line with 12 seconds left to seal the win.
Idaho receiver JERMAINE JACKSON racked up 114 yards on six catches, including two long receptions on fourth-down plays for 42 and 35 yards.
Key plays
Marcus Harris scooped up a Donovan Ollie fumble and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Dean Janikowski missed his second field goal of the day from 23 yards out, to give the Vandals one final gasp on offense.
Gevani McCoy connected with Jackson from 28 yards out to put the Vandals in good field position with 53 seconds left. Two plays later, Henley got the pick.
Up next
The Cougars next play at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Wisconsin, and Idaho next plays at 5 p.m. the same day at Indiana.