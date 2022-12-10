Lewis-Clark State guard Ellie Sander, center, drives to the basket during Friday’s nonconference game against No. 9 Carroll at the P1FCU Activity Center. Sander finished with 20 points in the 13th-ranked Warriors’ win.
Lewis-Clark State bench celebrates a field goal made during Friday’s nonconference game against No. 9 Carroll at the P1FCU Activity Center. The 13th-ranked Warriors beat the Saints by 12.
Lewis-Clark State guard Ellie Sander, center, drives to the basket during Friday's nonconference game against No. 9 Carroll at the P1FCU Activity Center. Sander finished with 20 points in the 13th-ranked Warriors' win.
Lewis-Clark State guard Payton Hymas shoots during Friday's nonconference game against No. 9 Carroll at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Lewis-Clark State guard Hannah Broyles, right, grabs a rebounds during Friday's nonconference game against No. 9 Carroll at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Lewis-Clark State guard Hannah Broyles, left, shoots during Friday's nonconference game against No. 9 Carroll at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Lewis-Clark State guard Callie Stevens, left, fights for possession of the ball with Carroll guard Isabelle Erickson during Friday's nonconference game at the P1FCU Activity Center.
The Lewis-Clark State bench celebrates after guard Callie Stevens scored during Friday's nonconference game against No. 9 Carroll at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Lewis-Clark State guard Adyson Clabby, back, pressures Carroll guard Kamden Hilborn during Friday's nonconference game at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Lewis-Clark State guard Callie Stevens, center, is fouled during Friday's nonconference game against No. 9 Carroll at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Lewis-Clark State guard Ellie Sander shoots during Friday's nonconference game against No. 9 Carroll at the P1FCU Activity Center.
The Warrior Way is how the 13th-ranked Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team earned a 62-50 win against No. 9 Carroll in a battle between two top-15 teams and former Frontier Conference foes Friday at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Through the years, the Warriors (7-1) have won games thanks to stout defense and their work on the glass. This one was no different.
LCSC held Carroll (6-4) to just 29 percent shooting and outrebounded them 49-38.
“Truly, I was really impressed,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said. “I thought our defense was outstanding from the opening tip to the final buzzer.”
Here’s what we learned:
Making due without Holm
LCSC was without its leading rebounder, junior Maddie Holm, because of a concussion. Replacing Holm was freshman Sitara Byrd, who went 0-for-3 from the field but filled in nicely on the glass as she finished with nine boards, Holm’s season average.
“When you lose your rebounding leader, that’s always going to cause some concern,” Orr said. “I’m so proud of how (Byrd) came in and controlled the boards.”
Senior post Sara Muehlhausen also did what she normally does, finishing with 11 boards, three blocks and seven points.
The Warriors’ work on the boards translated into second-chance opportunities, as they outscored the Saints 19-6.
“That was the No. 1 key coming into the game,” Orr said. “I know our first shot is usually really solid, but the second or third shot, it’s hard to get those. The biggest key tonight was winning those attempts, and overall we did a good job.”
Freshmen Lindsey Wilson and Payton Hymas each pitched in five points apiece as the bench contributed.
“We got four freshmen and all of them came off the bench,” Orr said. “They’ve really improved since Day 1, and they’ll continue to grow. This was a big turning point for us.”
Sander's coming out party
During pregame, Orr went to sophomore Ellie Sander and asked her to step up with a big game. The longtime mentor asked his 5-foot-9 guard to be a force putting the ball in the bucket as well as on the glass.
When Orr subtly suggested the Spokane native go for a double-double, the Northwest Christian High School grad thought the bigger the better.
Although she didn’t get to double digits in rebounds, Sander hit for a team- and career-high 20 points.
“It’s about time,” Orr said. “I was so excited for her. She’s one of the crowd favorites, so seeing her succeed is going to launch us to the next level.”
Sander scored 11 of those points in the fourth quarter, including eight at the free-throw line. She finished 9-of-11 overall on free throws.
Defense wins championships
LCSC was up 14-12 after one quarter, but the Warriors’ man press defense wore Carroll down.
After going 5-for-14 (35.4 percent) from the field in the first, the Saints missed their first eight shots of the second and barely could find the mark in the middle two quarters. Carroll was just 8-for-31 (25.8 percent) in that 20-minute stretch and finished 20-for-69 overall (29 percent).
“I thought we were flying around,” Orr said. “When they kicked it out, we were rotating really well and I thought our communication worked really well. We were in their face and we weren’t giving them a look at the basket.”