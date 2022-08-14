PULLMAN — A true freshman running back lit up the field, receiver De’Zhaun Stribling showed he has gloves for hands, both sides of the trenches had their moments and an interception was returned 70 yards for a touchdown on the final play on a great day for defense.
Here’s a look at six takeaways from Washington State’s first football scrimmage Saturday at Gesa Field:
Jenkins runs rampant
Freshman running back Jaylen Jenkins ran left, right and up the middle, showing his standout play in practices hasn’t been a fluke. He posted arguably the best performance in the scrimmage.
Jenkins — a 5-foot-8, 177-pounder from Allen, Texas — scampered for gains of 12, 20, 25, 26 and 35 yards. He displayed an ability to burst through seams up the middle as well as find edges on the outside.
Jenkins’ biggest play was a 35-yard touchdown in which he squirted through the left side and ran untouched into the end zone.
“He’s fearless,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “There’s no situation we’ve put him in so far and he hasn’t handled mentally and physically and passed every test we’ve had for him.
“He was one guy we talked as a staff we wanted a clear picture of what Jaylen is capable of doing and I thought you saw plenty of big plays from him.”
It’ll be hard for coaches to keep Jenkins off the field when WSU opens the season Sept. 3 against Idaho at Gesa Field.
WSU’s most experienced running back, junior Nakia Watson, didn’t participate in the scrimmage but is expected to be back sometime next week.
The other running backs to record carries — freshmen Kannon Katzer and Djouvensky Schlenbaker — struggled on the day.
Stribling’s acrobatics
Stribling is no stranger to making plays of the day and the sophomore receiver delivered another contender.
Stribling snagged a 30-yard reception from freshman quarterback John Mateer over the back of cornerback Chau Smith-Wade despite a pass interference flag on the play.
Stribling also caught a 36-yard touchdown from Cam Ward up the left sideline earlier in the session.
“The best part is it hasn’t just been today,” Dickert said of Stribling. “It’s been the process throughout nine practices of him going out and making plays and trusting his hard work.”
Sack masters
The offensive and defensive lines performed admirably and that was shown in the Juice Player of the Day honorees: right guard Grant Stephens (along with Jenkins) on offense and defensive linemen Nusi Malani and Lawrence Falatea.
But it was the defensive line that shined the most, particularly when the backup quarterbacks were in the game.
Among the front seven members to record sacks were defensive tackle Ty Garay-Harris (2), Falatea (2), Malani, defensive tackle Antonio Pule, edge Cole Scott and linebacker Travion Brown.
“The D-line has been bringing it all camp and I think they showed some of that stuff today,” Dickert said.
Mixed day for quarterbacks
Five quarterbacks saw the field, including starter Cam Ward, but it was a mixed bag of results for the group.
The others were a quartet of freshmen: Mateer, Xavier Ward, Emmett Brown and JP Zamora.
Each had a key moment in what was otherwise a non-flashy day at the position.
There were two interceptions, a fumble, a safety, several sacks, a fair share of incompletions and a handful of drops that didn’t help things.
There also were some clutch throws.
Cam Ward looked poised in the hurry-up offense and tossed a touchdown pass to his favorite target, Stribling.
Mateer, Brown and Zamora all showed the ability to move the ball downfield.
Xavier Ward probably had the best day out of the backup bunch. He delivered a 7-yard touchdown to receiver Drake Owen just as the pocket collapsed on him, hit Anderson Grover for a 5-yard touchdown and connected with Tsion Nunnally for a 38-yard gain.
Janikowski makes it look easy
As a freshman, kicker Dean Janikowski went a crisp 14-of-17 on field goals in his debut in 2021.
So it was no surprise when the sure-footed sophomore nailed all three of his attempts on this day.
His first was a 47-yarder to end the fourth drive, then a 38-yarder to end the fifth. He later made a 52-yarder on the 11th drive, showcasing his range.
After the last one, several teammates swarmed Janikowski, jumping up and down like he’d just kicked the game-winner.
“Dean has been in midseason form since Day 1,” Dickert said. “I just see his confidence growing. To take that 52-yard field goal and put that thing where it would’ve almost been good from 60 is a big confidence builder in using him as a weapon.”
Grand finale
The final play of the scrimmage was a fitting end to the day.
Junior linebacker Joshua Erling scooped a Zamora pass in the middle of traffic and burst out of the rubble and up the far sideline for a 70-yard interception-return touchdown.
Players mobbed Erling as coaches whistled the end of the scrimmage.