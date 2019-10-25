It’s the final lap for ‘Bobi Buckets’

PULLMAN — No one can fault Borislava Hristova for her initial reluctance — she wasn’t sure about furthering her basketball career in the United States.
She’d already jumpstarted it overseas. And she wasn’t playing like she was 10-or-so years younger than the competition.
Now a fifth-year senior and the star of the Washington State women’s program, Hristova “would never regret this decision.”
Hristova, a 6-foot guard/forward, arrived on campus for an official visit about five years ago. It was her first time in America; she came from the Black Sea-bordering resort town of Varna, Bulgaria.
At that point, she already had four years of top-tier club play under her belt, alongside seasoned pros for teams like Turkey’s Istanbul Universities and Bulgaria’s Lukoil Neftohimik.
In total, she said she’d procured 12 European championships.
“It was cool to play with 30-, 35-year-olds,” Hristova said. “It was just good to see how they play, and try to absorb all their knowledge.”
That’s not including her three appearances in various age divisions for the Bulgarian National Team, which she often spearheaded.
So it was easy to understand her early hesitant.
And upon her arrival on the Palouse, she didn’t speak English.
“My parents kinda dragged me to the airplane,” Hristova said, laughing. “It was nothing about the place; I just wanted to play professionally. (My parents) said, ‘You know what, you don’t lose anything. You can try it.’
“It grew on me. That says a lot about this place.”
She picked up the language at an astonishing pace — she’s basically fluent now — and it didn’t take long for Hristova, nicknamed “Bobi Buckets,” to be embraced by the Cougar faithful.
“Bobi” is shorthand for first name in her homeland; “Buckets?” Well, that needs no explaining. The moniker was bestowed upon her by former assistant Ashley Gill in 2015, her freshman year.
It’s because Hristova adapted to the elevated tempo and physicality of NCAA basketball out of the chute, although she’d never heard of the organization beforehand.
Even as a rookie, Pac-12 foes erred in keeping Hristova off the board, thanks mostly to her silky drives toward the rim.
She was an all-leaguer then, and after persevering through a season-ending foot injury in 2016-17, has been All-Pac-12 twice more with a year left.
Hristova is 268 points shy of claiming the top spot on WSU’s all-time scoring list.
“She’s just a fantastic player,” second-year coach Kamie Ethridge said. “You’ll see a new player in Bobi this year. She’s back to a guard position, so she doesn’t have to play the post.”
Even so, Hristova’s on the Cheryl Miller Award watch list, an honor given to the country’s top small forward. The 2 is her “natural position,” but despite that, she was a finalist for the prize last year, when she averaged 20 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
“It added a lot of skill to my game, working with my back to the basket,” Hristova said. “Now I’m able to do that better as a guard. I didn’t realize it last year, but it paid off. Thanks to Kamie, I can be a 4 now.”
But just who’s responsible for her coming to America?
It’s a bit of a combination of Hristova’s former WSU teammate, Maria Kostourkova; her former coach, June Daugherty; and a one-time Boise State player, Lidiya Varbanova.
Varbanova, a standout center under Daugherty at BSU in the early-1990s who also hails from Varna, shared the court in her 40s with Hristova for Lukoil Neftohimik.
“So (Daugherty) kinda reached out to me, just because we were on the same team,” Hristova said.
As for Kostourkova — she and Hristova commonly squared off on the international stage. Kostourkova, who has dual citizenship in Portugal and Bulgaria, played for the Portugese.
“With time, we made a connection, started hanging out and ended up here together,” Hristova said.
Kostourkova, a 2019 grad, was key in the commitment, and in Hristova’s Europe-to-U.S. transition — Kostourkova knew Bulgarian and some English. The two formed a tight-knit bond in Pullman and explored a chunk of America together, from New York City to Chicago to Hawaii.
“When else am I gonna get a chance to do that?” Hristova said. “I get to go to New York on Christmas Day. The dream was to go to New York. The second dream was to go there on Christmas.”
It wouldn’t have worked out as smoothly as Hristova’s offense if it weren’t for her parents, mother Rumyana and father Veselin, whose passion for basketball propelled Borislava into the sport in the third grade, and whose tough-love encouragement prompted her to develop her game collegiately, where she’s honed in lately on deep balls and defense.
“It’s funny, because my dilemma was between basketball and drawing; I was really good at drawing,” Hristova said. “My parents played basketball, so they were more for that; my grandparents were more for drawing.
“(My parents) just took me to the gym, and coaches said the ball stuck to my hand. From that day up until now, it’s been all about basketball. They made me the player I am today.”
That is — one of the country’s best, a slick scorer flaunting pro-level pizzazz, whose recruitment was as fortuitous for Hristova as it was the Cougars, although Bobi might not have known it when her English wasn’t as good as it is now.
“I’m so glad I came,” she said. “There’s skills I still need to develop, and America’s the right place for that. And at the same time, get my (sports management) degree.”
