The much-taxed Idaho women mustered enough energy and gumption to play strongly for 34 minutes. Down the stretch, the effort began to show.
Going scoreless for the final five minutes, 25 seconds and committing three turnovers during that time, the Vandals lost 73-67 to Montana State on Wednesday in the semifinal round of the Big Sky Conference basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.
The sixth-seeded Vandals were playing for the third consecutive night in the tournament, and for the 11th time in a 21-day stretch, thanks in part to coronavirus postponements.
That didn’t stop Idaho playing aggressively from start to finish and leading for much of the evening against the No. 2 seed that had enjoyed a first-round bye. But Katelynn Limardo drained a 3-pointer to put MSU up 60-59 with 8:39 remaining and later made two free throws to push the gap to 72-67 with 17 seconds left.
“It was an absolute brawl out there,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “It’s unfortunate that it was like that, but that’s the way it was, and that’s when you’ve got to bow up. I told then you’ve got to bow up and then fight — physically fight. We were right there at the end. I’m proud of our kids. They battled their tails off.”
The Vandals finish the season 14-18, winning eight of their final 10 games. Montana State (21-12) plays for the tournament title at noon Pacific on Friday against Northern Arizona.
Idaho junior post Beyonce Bea played forcefully the entire way and finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds. But in the final five minutes she shot 0-for-4 and committed a turnover, and senior guard Allison Kirby threw the ball out of bounds with UI trailing 70-67 with 21 seconds to go in regulation.
The Vandals were hit-and-miss in the first quarter, getting brilliant moments from Bea but some shaky ones from others, but they generated moment behind Kirby to assume a three-point lead by halftime.
Bea motored one-on-everybody from midcourt for a jumper that put Idaho ahead 53-46 late in the third. But signs of Vandal fatigue could be seen as senior guard Louise Forsyth and sophomore guard Sydney Gandy each went 0-for-2 at the foul line before the period was done. Idaho finished 4-for-11 (36.4 percent0 at the line.
Forsyth wound up with 10 points, Gandy added nine on three 3-pointers, while Kirby and senior guard Tiana Johnson tallied eight points each. Kirby added a career-high 16 rebounds and six assists but also had six of Idaho’s 21 turnovers.
“We executed our late-game stuff; we didn’t do it like we would want to,” Newlee said. “You can’t go 4-for-11 at the free-throw line in a semifinal game and turn the ball over 21 times and expect to win.”
Limbardo led Montana State with 17. White and Leia Beattie contributed 16 apiece.
IDAHO (14-18)
Johnson 3-0 0-0 8, Kirby 3-7 1-2 9, Bea 10-21 2-3 22, Gandy 3-11 0-2 9, Wallace 2-2 0-0 6, Forsyth 4-7 0-2 10, Atchley 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 26-60 4-11 67.
MONTANA STATE (21-12)
Limardo 5-8 3-4 17, White 7-19 1-1 16, Beattie 5-9 4-6 16, Bad Bear 5-12 4-6 15, Mocchi 3-11 0-0 7, Deden 1-4 0-0 2, Janssen 0-5 0-0 0, Ranson 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Van Sickle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-761 12-17 73.
Idaho 18 22 16 11—67
Montana State 22 17 16 18—73
3-point goals — Idaho 11-27 (Gandy 3-11, Wallace 2-2, Forsyth 2-3, Johnson 2-6, Atchley 1-2, Kirby 1-3, Bea 0-2), Montana State 9-23 (Limardo 4-6, Beattie 2-4, Bad Bear 1-1, White 1-2, Mocchi 1-3, Van Sickle 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Janssen 0-4). Rebounds — Idaho 43 (Kirby 16), Montana State 39 (Mocchi 8). Assists — Idaho 14 (Kirby 6), Montana State 10 (White 4). Total fouls — Idaho 14, Montana State 13. A — N/A.