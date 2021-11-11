It’s now officially official.
Lapwai senior boys’ basketball player Titus Yearout, the Class 1A Division I state player of the year in 2020-21, signed a national letter of intent to play college hoops with the University of Idaho.
Yearout, who visited the Moscow campus in early September, signed his letter in a ceremony at Lapwai High School on Wednesday, the first day players could finalize their verbal commitments. He is the first athlete to ever commit to a Division I college from the school.
Originally, Yearout announced he had committed to the school July 15. According to boys’ coach Zachary Eastman, he will be the first athlete to commit to a Division I school.
He now will follow in the footsteps of another product of Lapwai, former Clarkston High School standout Trevon Allen, who played for Idaho and now is playing for Pallacanestro Cantu of Lega Basket Serie A in Italy. Allen and Yearout are cousins.
Yearout first went to the Moscow campus the weekend of Sept. 3-5. At the time, he said he had a gut feeling it was the place where he would land.
This day just affirmed that fact.
“They were constantly staying in touch with me and letting me know how things were going at their practices, and I was letting them know what was going on down in Lapwai,” said Yearout, who attended the Vandals’ first game of the season later in the day against Long Beach State. “We just kept having good connections. It was definitely reassuring, because they would even check in with me about football.”
Idaho coach Zac Claus was thrilled with getting the commitment.
“Titus is going to be a welcome addition to our program,” the third-year coach said. “He is a first-class young man that comes from a wonderful family and it is an added bonus that home for him is so close to our Moscow campus.”
Eastman said the signing was important for the community.
“Our kids out here look up to this kind of stuff,” he said. “We have a lot of kids in Lapwai who still follow all of our players who are in college or play professionally. This is a very big deal in our community. It gives us a sense of hope in these harsh times with COVID. A lot of negative has been going on. To see this, and to watch the boys do very well in football and basketball and now to have kids going to college, it shows a lot for Lapwai as a community.”
Yearout, a 6-foot-2 senior, helped the Wildcats to their 11th state championship this past year. The 175-pounder, who can play each guard position, averaged 22.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 3.0 steals and one block per game in 2020-21, leading Lapwai to a 20-4 overall record, including a first-place, 13-1 mark in the Whitepine League Division I standings. He was the WPL player of the year for the second consecutive season, and was named by the Idaho Statesman as the state’s player of the year.
During the summer, Yearout played for the 17U Select Basketball USA team that’s based in Garden City, Idaho. In that time, he played in the Cali-Live Summer Showcase from July 8-11 in Irvine, Calif., the NW Live Summer Regional from July 16-18 in Beaverton, Ore., and in the Las Vegas Summer Champion Classic from July 21-25. The team won the Cali-Live event, and Yearout scored 40 points in the championship game.
“On the court what stood out to our staff as we chased Titus around all summer was his scoring ability, his overall toughness and the fact that he is a terrific teammate,” Claus said.
Yearout led the entire state in scoring as a sophomore in 2019-20, and surpassed the 1,500 career-point barrier by scoring 20 points in an 83-54 victory in a Class 1A D1 district final Feb. 26 against Prairie.
In his career, Yearout to date has scored 1,571 points.
“Lapwai has a history sending kids to play college basketball,” Eastman said. “It just shows for us and our program, we build high-level basketball players. Our program is going in the right direction of getting kids to the next level. That’s one of my goals as a coach, is that any player who wants to go to that next level is to help them as much as possible. I believe our success comes from the hard work that we put in the classroom and also on the court.”
Not only that, he’s been a standout on the football field.
This year, Yearout has led the Wildcats to an 8-2 overall record, including 6-1 in Whitepine League Division I play, good enough for a second-place finish. As the team’s quarterback, he is 115-of-195 passing for 1,915 yards with 27 touchdowns against just four interceptions. Yearout also has ran for 1,090 yards on 137 attempts with 18 more scores. Per game, Yearout averaged almost 334 of Lapwai’s 491.4 yards of total offense.
On defense, he’s had 69 tackles, including 53 solo stops, 14.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Yearout has 13 passes defensed and one interception heading into a 1 p.m. state semifinal game Saturday at Raft River.
He had a signature performance this past week in a Class 1A Division I state quarterfinal-round game against Prairie. Yearout was 15-for-28 passing for 255 yards and five scores, adding 254 yards on 31 carries with four touchdowns as the Wildcats beat the Pirates for the first time since 2016, securing a 68-36 win to advance.
“He’s been a captain since his sophomore year on the basketball team and he’s played with a lot of the same kids, so I feel like they all trust each other,” Eastman said. “He’s always there for his teammates. They just have a good brotherhood that I’ve really admired as a coach. They had that before I got here.”
But on this day, it was all about his prowess on the court.
“It’s a huge weight off my shoulders you could say,” Yearout said. “Just being able to sign, and I now can definitely enjoy the rest of the football season and hopefully we get that state championship and then in basketball, hopefully we have a great senior year.”
