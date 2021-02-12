It’s been almost a year since 15- to 18-year-olds have taken to the fields of play in actual high school sports competitions in the state of Washington.
On Thursday, finally, athletes in the Evergreen State saw their wishes to get back on the court come true.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced that seven of the state’s eight regions had met three of the four benchmarks necessary to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2, meaning come Monday interscholastic competitions officially can begin in most of Washington.
“I think it’s great,” Pullman athletic director Chris Franklin said. “We’ll be able to start football practice, have 6-on-6 volleyball, and soccer games. There’s been a lot of planning taking place for this day to happen.”
Inslee’s announcement, which had been expected to come today, was a surprise to some. But not necessarily the results. Greater Spokane League director Ken VanSickle had been anticipating the East region — which includes Spokane, Clarkston, Pullman and Asotin among others in an eight-county area — would meet the protocols needed to advance forward.
“I was really optimistic just looking at the numbers and following the news reports,” VanSickle said. “The athletic directors have been planning for this day for months. At times, though, we felt like it was a moving target, as regulations would change. We’re used to making one schedule, then making adjustments when we have (weather issues). We’ve been working hard to get protocols in place, to make sure our kids return in a safe manner and are able to play.”
The GSL ADs already had a meeting scheduled for today to discuss how to move forward, anticipating they would receive good news.
Under the protocols Inslee released in his revised reopening plan Jan. 5 called the Healthy Washington plan, the regions must show: a 10 percent decreasing trend in case rates during the previous two-week period; a 10 percent decrease in COVID-19 hospital admission rates in the same 14-day period; an intensive care unit occupancy rate that’s at less than 90 percent; and a positivity rate of testing of less than 10 percent.
The East region saw a 43 percent decline in case rates, a 17 percent decrease in hospital admissions and an ICU occupancy of 73 percent.
The GSL already has been making preparations for the upcoming season. Volleyball teams were allowed to begin practicing Feb. 1. Football teams can conduct workouts starting Monday. Cross country and girls soccer teams can begin pre-competition practices Feb. 22.
Offically, area schools begin competition in volleyball on Tuesday. The schedule reflects four games on the docket: Rogers at Pullman and West Valley at Clarkston in GSL action, Pomeroy plays at Colton and Garfield-Palouse hosts St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in Southeast 1B league play.
Also this week, the GSL released its plans for Season 2 (spring) and Season 3 (winter) sports.
Golf, tennis and track and field can compete in Phase 1 without fans in attendance. Baseball, boys’ soccer and fastpitch softball events must take place in Phase 2. The season will run April 5-May 15.
Gymnastics and boys’ swimming and diving can compete in Phase 1, while basketball, wrestling, competitive cheerleeading and dance/drill are allowed to have individual training in Phase 1 and regular practice/team scrimmages in Phase 2. The season is expected to take place from May 10-June 19, but gymnastics can begin May 3. There currently is no Phase 3 for indoor sports.
“We’re just exxcited that we’re going to be playing sports and getting our kids back out there,” VanSickle said. “Getting them participating again, playing for their schools and being around their teammates and coaches.”
And, the Idaho State Board of Education adopted the same 40 percent capacity rules it has for interscholastic activities for intercollegiate athletics.
Colleges can fill facilities up to 40 percent, or up to four spectators per student-athlete, whichever is larger, if physical distancing requirements can be maintained or if masks are worn. Student fans count towad the capacity limint, but coaches, bands, cheerleaders and dance teams do not.
