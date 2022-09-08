It’s that time of the year again, where two schools who are usually divided by the Blue Bridge become divided by two cones and security on a football field.
Lewiston will make the short trip to Adams Field to play Clarkston at 7 p.m. Friday in the 132nd rendition of the Battle of the Bridges.
The two crossriver rivals began their rivalry in 1901 and played 130 consecutive games before COVID-19 broke the streak in 2020. The rivalry returned a year ago with Lewiston routing Clarkston 54-13.
But it really is more than a football game. It’s about bringing two communities together to support the high schools.
“It takes both sides, us and Clarkston,” Lewiston athletic director Corey Williams said. “It’s a longstanding tradition between the administrative staffs and (the) schools to make this happen every year. We both understand the tradition and it takes both sides to cooperate and make sure it goes off without a hitch.”
The annual game typically draws the biggest crowd for each team throughout the year, and has for a long time. In fact, Lewiston shut out Clarkston 46-0 on Thanksgiving Day 1922 and managed to draw 1,000 fans.
“I would say the attendance has maintained, if not grown, since the start,” Williams said. “This is a big deal in the valley, where everyone knows each other, and it’s a rivalry that dates back 100 years. It’s a fun time for everyone who comes out.”
Becuase of the rich history between the schools, there will be people from multiple graduating classes in the stands.
This year, Lewiston’s class of 1977 will have their 45-year class reunion, with the marquee event being the football game.
It’s also an event past players recall and reminisce on their playing days.
“There’s a lot of the history behind this game,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “The guys who have played in the game have a lot of pride, especially those who have beat Lewiston because that doesn’t happen often. Those guys carry that like a badge of honor, and they’ve earned that right.”
There’s only a select few that can stake that claim for the Bantams. Lewiston leads the all-time series 82-42-7, with Clarkston’s last victory being a 21-19 decision on Sept. 19, 2014.
“A lot of that game was a blur,” Bye said. “I didn’t realize how special that game was until after the fact. That was one of the wildest celebrations that I’ve ever been a part of.”
This game ahas an eerily similar feeling to the one eight years ago.
“It’s similar in the fact that a lot of these guys started young and played varsity for a long time and got some experience,” Bye said. “One thing we struggled with for a long time is we had a lot of two-way players. In 2014, we had the most one-way players we ever had and this year we’re trending in that direction.”
Having rested starters on both sides of the ball will benefit a Bantams team who has been outscored 234-70 since 2014 — and since coach Matt Pancheri took charge in 2017, Lewiston has outscored Clarkston 146-34.
“They’ve been a physical team defensviely since he took over,” Bye said. “We think this year we have some fire power on offense that we’ll try to use in order to get ahead.”
Defensively, Bye noted Clarkston has to limit Lewiston’s big plays.
“We know that they’re going to move the ball,” Bye said. “We need to make sure that those 10- or 15-yard plays stay at that. We don’t need those plays to turn into 70- or 80-yard splash plays.”
Presale tickets for the Battle of Bridges high school football game between Lewiston and Clarkston, set for 7 p.m. Friday at Adams Field, will continue through noon Friday at each school’s office. Presale tickets cost $5 per person. ASB cards of high school students only will get them into the game. Tickets at the game will be $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and for students without ASB cards. No passes will be excepted from Idaho or Washington except for senior pass from Clarkston. Gates will open at 5:45 p.m. Lewiston fans will enter from the south gate and Clarkston from the north gate.