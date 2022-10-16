The postseason is just a couple of weeks away, and the time for learning is done.
With postseason implications on the line, this final week or two of games mean more than ever.
With that, let’s hop right into it:
For Lewiston, it’s all or nothing
The Bengals did what they needed to do Friday in registering a 42-31 win against Lake City at Bengal Field.
Lewiston’s rushing attack started off slow in the first half, only racking up 106 yards. But the physical nature of the Bengals’ offense wore down Lake City, allowing them to finish with more than 200 yards on the ground.
It sets up a monumental regular-season finale against Coeur d’Alene at 7 p.m. this Friday at Bengal Field.
The winner will earn the second playoff bid from the Class 5A Inland Empire League. The only way that won’t happen is if Lake City beats Post Falls at home, which will cause a Kansas tiebreaker for the second year in a row.
Lewiston hasn’t beaten Coeur d’Alene since Oct. 7, 2016, a 55-51 decision that came down to the final seconds.
Clarkston playing inspired
The Bantams won 24-10 against Class 2A Greater Spokane League rival Pullman on Friday.
Clarkston (5-2, 4-1) was playing for more than itself after two graduates, Abriauna Hoffman and Maggie Ogden, were killed by a wrong-way driver Monday in Arizona.
The inspiring win broke a three-way tie for second place in the GSL.
Clarkston plays at Shadle Park (5-2, 4-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the winner taking sole possession of first place.
The Greyhounds (3-3, 2-2) gave the Highlanders everything they had in a 30-24 overtime loss Oct. 6.
Whitepine League Division I a fight to the end
The biggest shame about the ending of the high school football season is having to wait another year to watch Whitepine League Division I rivals battle on the gridiron.
The league has provided barnburners, blowouts and everything in between. But at the end of the day, only three teams from the league will get automatic bids into the postseason.
Kamiah (7-1, 6-0) and Clearwater Valley (6-2, 5-1) have spots clinched, leaving the final automatic bid up for grabs.
Lapwai (4-3, 3-3) has the inside track for the spot. The Wildcats are tied with Potlatch (4-3, 3-3) and Prairie (3-4, 3-3) for third place but they hold the tiebreaker based on head-to-head results. Lapwai has beaten Potlatch and Prairie, and the Pirates beat the Loggers 56-52 on Sept. 9.
All Lapwai needs to do is win its game at 1 p.m. Saturday against Genesee (1-7, 0-6) to ensure its spot. Prairie hosts Logos at 7 p.m. Friday, and Potlatch goes to Kamiah at the same time on the same date.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
