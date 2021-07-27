American Legion Baseball has opened avenues in life for Kent Knigge and his family at all levels, and being back at Harris Field this summer coaching the Lewis-Clark Cubs has sparked a lot of memories.
Knigge, who grew up in Filer, Idaho, recalls playing for the Buhl Tribe from 1978 to ’80 before playing for the Lewis-Clark State Warriors from ’81 to ’84.
Knigge met his wife, Sandra, at L-C and they raised their four sons — Cameron, Tyler, Kyle and Kasey — in Filer before moving the family back to Lewiston in 2006.
“Legion truly helped pave the way for my son’s successes in life,” Knigge said. “Discipline, character and integrity are some of the components that have led to my wife and I having four successful young adults. I have always recognized what it has done for them as players and outside of baseball.”
Kent coached Cameron and Tyler to a 3A state championship at Filer High School in 2005. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Lewiston where Tyler, Kasey and Kyle played for Lewiston High School under then-coach Tom Grunenfelder. At the time, Cameron was attending the University of Idaho, where he earned a science degree in 2010.
Along with helping the Bengals turn into a powerhouse, Tyler, Kasey and Kyle spent several summers playing for the Lewis-Clark Twins and Cubs.
Tyler, 32, was a pitcher for the Twins and helped them garner a Legion state championship in 2007 before being recruited to LCSC by legendary coach Ed Cheff, whom Kent played for in his college days, too.
Kasey and Kyle, who are 29-year-old twins, continued the legacy in Legion as both won titles with the Cubs in 2008 and again with the Twins the next year. Kasey played shortstop and Kyle was a third baseman. Both ended up playing for Lewis-Clark State.
“For me it was a ton of fun,” Tyler said. “When we first moved from Filer where I had played and gone to school…. Coming from a small school and jumping up to one of the best 5A contenders in the state…. at first it was intimidating, but having my dad be the coach that he is prepped me for that experience.”
Tyler filled up a legitimate resume for the Warriors, becoming a mainstay on the mound for Cheff.
The right-hander compiled a 15-4 record over his three seasons at L-C with a 4.09 ERA, collecting 134 strikeouts and was the winning pitcher for Cheff’s 1,750th and final win as a head coach during the 2010 NAIA World Series. He ranks 10th all-time in single-season strikeouts per nine innings at 10.67, which was in 2010.
Tyler was voted second-team NAIA All-American as a junior that year, holding opponents to .218 batting and posting a 9-0 record before being drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 12th round of the MLB draft.
He spent nine years in the minor leagues across multiple levels despite dealing with a myriad of injuries, necessitating Tommy John surgery on his throwing arm during 2016 spring training as a member of the Jackson Generals, a Seattle Mariners affiliate at the Double-A level.
After an 11-month rehab from surgery, Tyler gave it another go, but eventually called it a career in 2018 after a short stint with the Ottawa Champions, an independent organization in the Canadian-American Association. Since retirement, he’s been finishing up his degree in Arizona on the Phillies’ dime.
“Definitely being able to show up every day (in the minors), it’s a grind,” Tyler said. “It’s not easy and it’s not for the faint of heart. It was a revolving door of some really great ballplayers, some not as mentally sound as others. You had to be willing to put in the work, not let the mind take you out of the game…. That’s something both my dad and coaches prepped me for. Ultimately, your mental well-being is 10 times more important than a fundamental of baseball. Our mom was always there to remind us on the bad days, ‘Hey, you guys are really good at this, so you should keep at it,’ and Dad was there to keep us in check. That level of support and level of stability set us up for success.”
Kyle and Kasey had their runs at LCSC, where Kyle played all four years from 2011 to ‘14 after being recruited by then-coach Gary Picone, while Kasey spent two years at Walla Walla Community College, earning a second-team All-East Region nod as an infielder before joining theWarriors in 2013 as a pitcher under Jeremiah Robbins.
Both were members of the Warriors’ Series runner-up team in 2014.
Kyle, who lives in Lewiston with his wife Lexie and works at SPORT Physical Therapy, earned his doctorate at Thomas Jefferson University, in Philadelphia, along with a biology degree at L-C. Kyle earned a reputation as a top-notch hitter for the Warriors.
He first planned on attending Walla Walla with Kasey, but a strong Legion baseball summer helped him get on board as a contributor at L-C as a true freshman.
Kyle was named Inland Empire League Most Valuable Player as a senior at Lewiston, then became a regular in Picone’s lineup from the jump.
Over his four seasons as an outfielder, he committed just one error in 166 games, hitting .331, and was an NAIA Academic All-American in 2013, going 11-for-19 at the plate during L-C’s Series run the same year.
Having dealt with his own list of nagging injuries over his playing career, Kyle feels thrilled to be able to start a career helping others recover from there own battles.
Cameron, 34, followed in Kent’s footsteps in creating a Single-A Legion program in Gooding, Idaho, this summer.
Also the junior varsity baseball coach at Gooding High School, Cameron wanted to help offer another level of the sport for players in small towns.
Kent coached the L-C Cubs against Cameron’s Gooding Diamondbacks in the Clancy Ellis Tournament in June, the Cubs prevailing 4-2.
“When Cam started up the Legion team this summer, they had never had a team out there,” Kent said. “So the kids were really clamoring for more. And he did it single-handedly. They got unbelievable support.”
Kent, along with all his sons, credited Sandra for being the glue of the family during some of the toughest times.
“There’s so many things our mom did for us I can’t even name them all,” Kyle said. “She was the most influential person for us, she did everything for us. You always have to have that other side…. That someone who is always there for you and keeps you out of trouble. Honestly…. for her to help balance everything out for us how she did, it was unreal.”
When Kent coaches at Harris Field, he still feels some of the history his sons have helped make there.
“Every time I step onto Harris Field to coach it’s like a time warp,” Kent said. “Not one of my sons is cookie-cutter. I don’t raise cookie-cutters…. Each one of them figured it out on their own. Now I get to kick back and enjoy the fruits. I’m so proud of them — they have responded and kept battling.”
Wiederspohn may be contacted at ewiederspohn@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2268.