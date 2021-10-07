Several area high school football teams are at different parts of their season.
For some, they’re opening up league play. For others, games are starting to take on more meaning. Some are at home, some are away.
One thing is for sure, a win will help each team’s case for a berth into the Idaho or Washington state tournament.
Lapwai at Prairie
A possible showdown of the season takes place at 7 p.m. Friday in Cottonwood, as the Pirates (5-0, 4-0), ranked No. 2 in the most recent Idaho Class 1A Division I state media poll, takes on the Wildcats (4-1, 4-0), who enter the game ranked No. 4. The top spot all alone in the Division I standings in the Whitepine League is on the line.
“This year is tougher than it’s ever been to win the league,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “There have been a few years where maybe one or two teams in the league really make you work for a win, but this year everyone is tough.”
Offensively, the Pirates have been relying on their run game. But defensively, Prairie still is trying to find an identity.
“We’re still trying to feel our way around on defense,” Hasselstrom said. “We had to replace guys on our defensive line and in our secondary. But, I’m really happy with their progress each week.
In years past, Lapwai has been more reliant on the passing game. But this year, the Wildcats have looked to their running game to pick up the pace offensively.
“If anything, the run game has actually helped our pass game,” Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said. “You can’t just sit back and play the pass. Now, you have to play the run and the pass.”
Lapwai has some big guys up front which will be a big task for Prairie’s young offensive line.
“They’re bigger than us, there is no other way to put it,” Hasselstrom said. “We have to keep drives alive and control the time of possession. Their offense is scary ,and the longer they stay off the field the better.”
Leighton said the game will be filled with offensive fireworks.
“This isn’t going to be some 16-12 game,” Leighton said. “Both offenses have the ability to score at will. It’ll come down to who can get a stop. Or maybe who gets the ball in the final seconds.”
Lewiston vs. Post Falls
The Bengals (5-1) open up Class 5A Inland Empire League play at 7 p.m. Friday at Bengal Field in their homecoming game against Post Falls (3-3).
Since Matt Pancheri took charge as Lewiston’s coach, the Bengals are 2-10 in league play.
“There are good teams year in and year out, top to bottom,” Pancheri said. “Coeur d’Alene is always tough. Post Falls and Lake are really well-coached.”
During Pancheri’s tenure, he’s 0-5 against Post Falls, with three of those games coming down to one possession.
“We have to make sure we don’t make mistakes,” Pancheri said. “Especially on special teams, that has hurt us in the past.”
Moscow vs. Lakeland
The Bears (3-3) will open up Class 4A Inland Empire League play at Lakeland of Rathdrum (4-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
“To compete in this league, you have to play tough,” Moscow coach Phil Helbling said. “We have to execute on both sides of the ball and play a tougher brand of defense.”
The Bears have learned a lot from its nonleague losses according to Helbling. Two of those came against Class 5A IEL teams Lake City and Lewiston.
“I think, overall as a team, we’ve played above expectations,” Helbling said. “They’ve won games that they should’ve won. Our losses just came against some tough opponents. I wish we played a better game against Lewiston, but those mistakes will help us get better from here on out. I told the team it’s a new season, we’re 0-0 from here on out.”
The Bears were held to 26 rushing yards this past Friday against Lewiston. Helbling said he needs better production out of his backfield against against the Hawks.
“We have to get something going on the ground, because 30 yards isn’t going to cut it,” he said. “Lewiston did a good job making us one-dimensional, and we can’t let that happen again. Even though we passed the ball pretty well, when you add in the run game, that’s a whole other element the defense has to prepare for.”
Clarkston vs. East Valley
The Bantams (3-2) are coming into their game at 7 p.m. Friday at Adams Field against the Knights (2-1) on top of the Class 2A Greater Spokane League. They are 3-0 in the league.
Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said the Bantams are slowly but surely finding their identity on offense and defense.
“Offensively, we’re really balanced,” Bye said. “We’ve been able to operate a steady pass game with Carter Steinwand and we’re able to run the ball extremely well.
“Defensively, our pass rushers have made huge steps forward as the year has progressed.”
To continue its league success, Bye said the Bantams need to limit mistakes and stop East Valley’s prominent run game.
“East Valley plays really aggressive and they like to run the ball,” he said. “They will run the ball all night and never pass if they have that option. Stopping the run is a must for us and obviously, on offense, we just need to lock into our game plan and not make mistakes.”
