It’s easy as 1, 2, 3 for LCSC men

The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team does two main things to lead the country in 3-point shooting.
First, and most obviously, the team looks to recruit players who can shoot well to begin with.
And less obviously, the team identifies players with the personality to let L-C coaches mold them into shooters — which could perhaps best describe the Warriors’ Damek Mitchell.
Consider his progression: The junior shot 37 percent from the outside his first year at L-C, 39 percent the next year, and is now hitting 49 percent of his 3s.
That’s the fifth-best mark in the NAIA this season and something Mitchell will try to continue when he leads the No. 7 Warriors into their Frontier Conference tournament semifinal at 7 tonight, welcoming unranked Montana State-Northern to the Activity Center.
“I didn’t coach him his freshman year,” coach Austin Johnson said, “but I would say how quick his release has gotten (is the main way his shot has evolved).
“Instead of being a spot-up shooter, he can shoot off the dribble and the move.
“The accuracy is pretty ridiculous too.”
And not just for Mitchell.
Six additional Warriors are shooting above 40 percent from the outside, and collectively L-C’s 43-percent clip leads all NAIA teams.
What makes the Warriors (27-3) so dangerous isn’t just the fact that their guards — Mitchell, Josiah Westbrook, Jaxon Hughes, Hodges Bailey and Conner Moffatt — can all let it fly from deep. It’s that the Warriors’ big men — Trystan Bradley and Travis Yenor — are both shooting 41 percent from 3.
“As big men, to be shooting (that well) from 3, that’s what makes us so tough,” Johnson said. “Our 4 and 5 men are shooting over 40 percent from 3, and that’s hard to guard.”
Not that MSU-Northern (20-11) won’t try.
“I’m sure they’ll try to take away the 3 from us,” Johnson said, “so we’ll see how we adjust.”
Adjustment proved necessary the last time these teams met, with the Warriors going 3-for-15 from deep in a 64-57 win at home Feb. 15. With Northern selling out to stop the 3, that opened things up for L-C’s Bradley and another forward, Jake Albright, to burn the Lights inside with a two-man game in the high-low offense.
Albright finished that contest with six assists, and his passing ability also helped create open looks from the outside. The recipient of some of those passes, Westbrook, has proven equally unselfish.
“Josiah, he’s in the top 10 in the country in percentage,” Johnson said of Westbrook, who’s shooting 47 percent from the outside and was recently selected to play in the NAIA All-Star game March 24 in Kansas City, Mo. “He’s been awesome this year in picking his moments.
“There’s been games where he’s feeling it, and there’s been games where he’s smart and selective. When you shoot as well as he does, it’d be easy to stack up shots. But our guys shoot smart shots. And Josiah has done a really, really good job of taking the best shot — not just any shot, but the best shot, and that’s why his percentages are so high.”
Edelman may be contacted at bedelman@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2277.