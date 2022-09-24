Is anyone else feeling deja vu?
For the second time in two years, Sandpoint and Lewiston needed an extra period to settle the score. At Bengal Field on Friday, Lewiston came away celebrating after winning 40-38.
“I thought we were physical and I thought they were physical,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “That was a good football team that we just played.”
Last year, Sandpoint (1-3) won after a gutsy call to go for a two-point conversion. This time, Lewiston (4-1) wanted to be the aggressor.
After Drew Hottinger connected with Jackson Lathen for a 4-yard score in overtime, he found Brayden Rice for the 2-point conversion to put the Bengals up 40-32.
Lewiston’s defense stood tall then stood tall when Sandpoint got the ball. The Bulldogs ran the ball up the middle three times in a row before Max Frank was able to break the plane.
On the 2-point try, quarterback Parker Pettit dove toward the goal line but fell short.
“These are tough kids, they’re not quitting,” Pancheri said. “At the end of the day, we are a physical football team.”
Here are some takeaways:
Hottinger is special
Hottinger, a junior is getting better as the season progresses.
In a 49-14 win at Pendleton (Ore.) on Sept. 16, he tallied more than 300 yards through the air. In this one, he threw for more than 200 yards and had 47 yards on the ground with four total scores.
The most impressive part of his game was his ability to stay calm. In overtime, he had a 1-yard run and was 2-of-2 passing for six yards and a touchdown.
“He’s a tough human being,” Pancheri said. “He got hit and faced some adversity and I just thought he was tough.”
Hottinger led the Bengals on a 98-yard drive in the second quarter where he had a 23-yard run and a 30-yard passing score to Austin Lawrence.
Lawrence and Hottinger have built some chemistry. Against the Buckaroos, Lawrence caught a school-record 94-yard score.
Hottinger split reps with senior Chris Ricard, who went 3-of-4 passing for 76 yards. He also led the Bengals in carries with 13 rushes for 54 yards.
“His performance tonight wasn’t a surprise,” Pancheri said.
Resilience carried the day
Lewiston looked like it was going to roll to a rout, leading 26-3 at one point. But Sandpoint scored 23 unanswered points to tie the game early in the fourth.
“If you make mistakes, good teams like this are going to stick around,” Pancheri said. “As a coaching staff, we’re going to be challenged to get the guys ready to finish the game better.”
In the final two minutes, the Bengals’ defense didn’t allow themselves to get rattled, as Briggs Duman intercepted Pettit with 31 seconds left in regulation.
As advertised
Both teams have big men up front to make running the ball easy, and that was the objective. However, the defensive lines for each team ruled the day.
Lewiston finished with 217 yards on the ground, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Sandpoint finished with 179 rushing yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.
Pettit led Sandpoint with 14 carries for 88 yards. Through the air, he finished 16-of-24 passing for 238 yards.
“That dang quarterback would run a dang draw on us and was getting giant chunks of yards,” Pancheri said. “We just had a hard time figuring out how to get him on the ground even when we thought we had him dead to rights.”
Sandpoint 0 10 13 9 6 — 38
Lewiston 13 13 0 6 8 — 40
First Quarter
Lewiston — Drew Hottinger 1 run (kick failed).
Lewiston — James White 4 pass from Hottinger (Jackson Lathan kick).
Second Quarter
Lewiston — Austin Lawrence 30 pass from Hottinger (Lathan kick).
Sandpoint — Luke Pertek 25 field goal.
Lewiston — James White 13 run (kick failed).
Sandpoint — Parker Pettit 5 run (Pertek kick).
Third Quarter
Sandpoint — Pettit 7 run (pass failed).
Sandpoint — Max Frank 8 run (Pertek kick).
Fourth Quarter
Sandpoint — Pertek 35 field goal.
Lewiston — Jackson Lathen 14 pass from Hottinger (kick failed).
Sandpoint — Joseph Hughes 11 run (kick faield).
Overtime
Lewiston — Lathen 4 pass from Hottinger (Rice pass from Hottinger).
Sandpoint — Frank 3 run (pass failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Sandpoint: Pettit 14-88, Frank 8-42, Hughes 10-39, Kody Brewster 2-4. Lewiston: Ricard 13-54, Hottinger 12-47, Lathen 9-79, James White 4-10, Jelinek 3-30
PASSING — Sandpoint: Pettit 16-23-2—238. Lewiston: Hottinger 17-27-1—204, Ricard 3-4-0—76.
RECEIVING — Sandpoint: Franks 6-65, Hughes 3-57, Hunter Garcia 3-43, Arie Vandenberg 2-17, Hindberg 1-49, Brewster 1-5. Lewiston: Lathan 9-84, Jelinek 6-95, James White 3-41, Austin Lawrence 3-36, Hottinger 1-13, Rylan Gomez 1-9.
