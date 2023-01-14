Lapwai guard Kase Wynott, second from right, shoots over a pair of Potlatch defenders during Friday’s Whitepine League Division I boys basketball game. Wynott finished with a game-high 35 points for the Wildcats, who won their 49th consecutive game with the 70-41 victory.
Lapwai forward Promise Shawl, left, pokes the ball away from Potlatch forward Jaxon Vowels during Friday’s Whitepine League Division I boys basketball game.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Potlatch guard Everett Lovell , center, shoots as Lapwai forward Promise Shawl defends during Friday's Whitepine League Division I boys basketball game.
Zach Wilkinson
Potlatch guard Jack Clark, center, takes a contested layup as Lapwai guard Dillion White, front, defends during Friday's Whitepine League Division I boys basketball game.
Zach Wilkinson
Lapwai guard Jalisco Miles, left, fights for a loose ball against Potlatch forward Jaxon Vowels during Friday's Whitepine League Division I boys basketball game.
Zach Wilkinson
Potlatch guard Jack Clark, left, takes a shot as Lapwai Jalisco Miles defends during Friday's Whitepine League Division I boys basketball game.
Zach Wilkinson
Potlatch center Logan Amos, center, grabs a rebound over Lapwai forward Ferrell Hayes, right, during Friday's Whitepine League Division I boys basketball game.
Zach Wilkinson
Potlatch guard Jack Clark, falling, takes a charge from Lapwai guard Ahlius Yearout during Friday's Whitepine League Diviison I boys basketball game.
Zach Wilkinson
Lapwai guard Kase Wynott, left, grabs a rebound over Potlatch center Logan Amos during Friday's Whitepine League Division I boys basketball game.
Zach Wilkinson
Lapwai guard Dillion White, left, grabs a rebound over Potlatch center Logan Amos during Friday's Whitepine League Division I boys basketball game.
Zach Wilkinson
Potlatch forward Jaxon Vowels, center, grabs a rebound during Friday's Whitepine League Division I boys basketball game against Lapwai.
Zach Wilkinson
Potlatch’s bench reacts to a play during Friday's Whitepine League Division I boys basketball game against Lapwai.
Zach Wilkinson
Lapwai guard Ahlius Yearout, right, fights for a rebound with Potlatch's Everett Lovell during Friday's Whitepine League Division I boys basketball game.
Zach Wilkinson
Lapwai guard Ahlius Yearout, right, attempts to dunk as Potlatch guard Everett Lovell defends during Friday's Whitepine League Division I boys basketball game.
POTLATCH — Lapwai star Kase Wynott matched his scoring average of 35 points as the Wildcats (13-0, 7-0 Whitepine League Division I) survived an early scare from Potlatch (7-2, 4-2) to roll to their 49th consecutive boys basketball victory Friday.
The Loggers led 17-16 on a Chase Lovell jumper just seconds into the second quarter, but Wildcats made some defensive adjustments and turned it into a rout as they’ve done so many times before on their historic two-year stretch, winning this one 70-41.
“I thought Potlatch had a good game plan,” Lapwai coach Zach Eastman said. “They run a really good offense, they’re really well-coached.
“They make you work on defense, which is always good to play, so that’s why I really like playing Potlatch because they make you work … so a combination of that, it’s always going to be a good game.”
Contested early
Lapwai opened the game with a pair of 3-pointers by Wynott and Terrell Ellenwood-Jones — the game’s leading scorers at 35 and 19 points, respectively — and it was looking like another Lapwai blowout from the get-go.
But the Loggers made it interesting, at least for a while.
Potlatch used a 10-2 run to take its final lead of the game on the Lovell jumper for the first points of the second quarter, and it trailed just 16-15 after the first quarter after a Jack Clark 3-pointer as time expired.
The Loggers kept pace through much of the second too, trailing 28-26 midway through. But the Wildcats finally went on a run of their own, as they are wont to do, and led 40-29 at the break.
Wynott scored six straight Wildcat points during his team’s 12-3 run to end the half.
Switching to zone
Lapwai switched to a zone defense in the second half and held the Loggers to just 12 points the rest of the way as the lead ballooned to 52-37 after three quarters and continued to grow in the fourth.
There were no signs of the contested contest from the game’s opening quarters as the Wildcats pressured the Loggers into tough shots.
“I thought we played really well, we just missed shots in the second half,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “And we lost some patience and got hurried, which plays right into their strengths.
“You have to play four quarters of really good basketball to keep the game close and we basically played two really good quarters.”
Clark and Jaxon Vowels each finished with 12 points to lead Potlatch.
Unsung hero
While he doesn’t light up the stat sheet like some of Lapwai’s other stars, forward Jaishaun Sherman (four points) does a little bit of everything for the Wildcats.
Eastman tabbed the senior forward as an “unsung hero” for the team and a perfect example of what Lapwai basketball is about.
Whether he’s grabbing tough offensive rebounds, flipping the ball out to shooters for snazzy assists or sinking shots from the free-throw line, Sherman seems to always be around the basketball.
“In games, he plays super hard. I love watching Jaishaun,” Eastman said. “I think he’s really unselfish and he cares about winning. … That’s what it takes on this team to keep on going like we are (when) you have kids that are bought in. … Everyone has a role on this team and he does it every night.”