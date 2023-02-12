PULLMAN — Sporting a Mike Tyson T-shirt with the words the “Baddest Man” emblazoned across the front, Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye took a seat next to teammate TJ Bamba after Saturday’s Apple Cup victory against Washington.
WSU’s dynamic duo truly were the “baddest men” on the basketball court in arguably the Cougars’ biggest home game of the season against their archrivals at Beasley Coliseum.
The pair combined for 37 points, Bamba hit the game-clinching free throws and Gueye had 15 rebounds in WSU’s 56-51 victory against the Huskies and former teammate Noah Williams.
“It’s always great to get a win, especially when you’re playing UW,” Gueye said. “I think we competed tonight and we needed that one too so it feels really good.”
Letting Williams hear it
Every time Williams touched the ball, boos rained down from the 5,647 fans in the stands who previously cheered on the guard during his three years as a Cougar.
During a point of silence before the game, one crimson-clad faithful shouted “Noah Williams is a fraud.” Those were far from the only chants in an already heated rivalry series between the Cougars (11-15, 6-9 Pac-12) and Huskies (13-13, 5-10).
It didn’t seem to affect Williams much. Coming off the bench, Williams led UW with 12 points of 4-of-8 shooting.
After the game, there were a few long embraces between Williams and his former teammates and coaches, like Gueye, Bamba and WSU coach Kyle Smith.
“Obviously, we knew Noah was going to come in with energy, try to stir things up, but we just stayed focused, stuck to the game plan (and) just executed on our end,” Bamba said. “I don’t wish nobody to speak bad on Noah. He has a lot going on but at the end of the day he is with our rival now so anything goes.”
Dynamic duo
Bamba played all but 1:18 of the game, Gueye played all but three seconds and the Cougars needed every minute from their best players.
Bamba, a junior guard, scored a game-high 20 points, including an 8-of-10 mark from the free-throw line.
He hit 5-of-7 down the stretch after UW cut WSU’s 12-point lead to just two, 49-47, late in the second half.
“He just was focused, played really well, had to play close to 40 minutes,” Smith said. “I didn’t feel like I could take him out. His defense was great … I thought he just played really well like our captain can.”
Of Gueye’s 15 boards, none were bigger than an offensive rebound for a putback that made it 53-47 with 43 seconds left. The sophomore big man finished with 17 points and his 11th double-double of the season.
Forward DJ Rodman added nine rebounds, including seven on offensive boards, as WSU held a 47-35 edge on the glass.
On the other end, the Cougars limited the Pac-12’s second-leading scorer Keion Brooks to just eight points (he averages about 18 per game) and held the Huskies to their lowest scoring total of the season.
“Defense and rebounding for sure,” Gueye said of the difference in the game. “Crashing the glass and stopping their best players, getting offensive rebounds. I think that was the difference.”
Sixth man steps up
WSU guard Jabe Mullins had only six points and three assists, but it was more about quality vs. quantity.
The junior transfer from Saint Mary’s (Calif.) hit back-to-back 3-pointers that put WSU up by 10 points, 47-37 midway through the second half.
Smith called Mullins one of the best passers on the team and that skill was on full display on a crazy sequence in the first period.
On a fast break, Mullins dove and volleyball tipped an errant pass to Gueye for a dunk and traditional three-point play for an 18-13 lead.
“I challenged him to be better defensively and he was really good,” Smith said. “And those 3s were big. Baskets were hard to come by.”
Halftime: Washington St., 31-22. 3-Point Goals: Washington 4-18 (Williams 2-4, Johnson 1-1, Bey 1-4, Fuller 0-1, Menifield 0-2, Bajema 0-3, Brooks 0-3), Washington St. 8-30 (Mullins 2-4, Bamba 2-5, Powell 2-10, Gueye 1-3, Jakimovski 1-5, Rodman 0-3). Fouled Out: Powell. Rebounds: Washington 33 (Meah 10), Washington St. 42 (Gueye 15). Assists: Washington 8 (Fuller, Menifield, Bey 2), Washington St. 12 (Powell 4). Total Fouls: Washington 17, Washington St. 18. A: 5,647 (11,671).