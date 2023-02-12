PULLMAN — Sporting a Mike Tyson T-shirt with the words the “Baddest Man” emblazoned across the front, Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye took a seat next to teammate TJ Bamba after Saturday’s Apple Cup victory against Washington.

WSU’s dynamic duo truly were the “baddest men” on the basketball court in arguably the Cougars’ biggest home game of the season against their archrivals at Beasley Coliseum.

