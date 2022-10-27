As preparations for a grand opening gala and fundraiser at 5 p.m. Friday at the new Palouse Ice Rink, 2019 S Main St., Moscow, neared their conclusion, members of the area hockey scene emphasized the benefit the new facility is expected to provide for their sport and for the community as a whole.

The old rink, which has stood at the Latah County Fairgrounds for the past two decades, is not up to regulation size for high school-level competitive hockey, housing a surface area of what is two-thirds of a full sheet of ice. As a consequence, the top two age divisions of the Moscow Youth Hockey Association’s Palouse Bears franchise — 14U and 18U — have resorted to playing home games in places like Cheney and Coeur d’Alene.

