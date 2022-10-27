As preparations for a grand opening gala and fundraiser at 5 p.m. Friday at the new Palouse Ice Rink, 2019 S Main St., Moscow, neared their conclusion, members of the area hockey scene emphasized the benefit the new facility is expected to provide for their sport and for the community as a whole.
The old rink, which has stood at the Latah County Fairgrounds for the past two decades, is not up to regulation size for high school-level competitive hockey, housing a surface area of what is two-thirds of a full sheet of ice. As a consequence, the top two age divisions of the Moscow Youth Hockey Association’s Palouse Bears franchise — 14U and 18U — have resorted to playing home games in places like Cheney and Coeur d’Alene.
That will change with the introduction of the new rink, which is expected to become fully operational and open to the public sometime in November.
“We are excited to start hosting games and tournaments for kids 14 and up,” Palouse Bears 18U coach Butch Fealy said. “I’ve been involved in this organization for over 10 years, and seen the parents that have come before me having to travel to Cheney, Coeur d’Alene and Spokane for home games.
“This is an excellent opportunity for us to start bringing teams into the community, support our community and our local businesses too, with the teams that will be coming into our town in the winter time, staying in our hotels and eating at our restaurants.”
Above all, Fealy expressed excitement for “the opportunity for our kids to enjoy a new rink and compete on a rink that is the appropriate size for them.”
The timing of the rink’s construction might be seen as ideal to capitalize on an increased local interest in hockey generated by the advent of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken. The facility also will service the Palouse Curling Club, along with recreational skaters.
The gala, which will feature a dinner along with silent and live auctions to help raise funds to complete construction and purchase new equipment, will be on the bare concrete floor of the facility. Organizer Christina Randal reports the event sold out more than a week ago, and around 280 guests are expected.
The process of laying down the ice sheet necessary for the rink to go into operation will begin shortly afterward.
“We’re nearing the completion of the project,” Palouse Ice Rink board of directors vice president Tony Mangini said. “Just some fine-tuning; we should be open near the month of November, and we’ll have a permanent home for the ice rink. That’s going to be a full-sized sheet of ice, fully enclosed, and we’ll be able to provide the level of service we’ve been wanting to for the last 20 years.”