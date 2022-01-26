For sports fans across America, what happened Saturday and Sunday during the divisional round of the NFL playoffs might have been league’s finest hour.
I don’t know about you, but for an old retired sportswriter like myself, I can’t find the proper words or expressions to convey my feelings of gratitude to the NFL for putting on the kind of show it did. Meanwhile, college football was put in the rearview mirror for the time being.
At the college and pro football, basketball and baseball levels, there have many great moments in time.
Who could forget Bobby Thomson’s ninth-inning home run heard around the world that propelled the New York Giants to the 1951 National League pennant against the Brooklyn Dodgers?
Or how about an ailing Kirk Gibson coming off the bench to hit a dramatic two-run homer in the ninth inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series against the Oakland A’s? The list of all sorts of sports achievements could go on indefinitely.
But when those eight NFL teams squared off in that 48-hour period, no one could have imagined the first three games each would be decided by a game-winning field goal as time expired and the fourth would be determined in overtime.
Yet all that happened. Can you imagine Hollywood receiving that script? Chances are the scripted version would be sent to the fiction section where it would be rejected for being too over the top.
But seeing is believing in the eyes of the beholders, most of whom watched on national television as the San Francisco 49ers knocked off the Green Bay Packers, the Cincinnati Bengals slipped past the Tennessee Titans, and the Los Angeles Rams toppled defending champion Tampa Bay, each game being won by the visiting team on a field goal on the final play.
Then add Kansas City’s 42-36 overtime win against Buffalo late Sunday, and you have a pretty good idea of what kind of mind-boggling experiences NFL fans across the country were treated to.
Feelings of sorrow must, in my opinion, go out to the Bills and their devoted band of followers, who not only suffered through four consecutive years of Super Bowl setbacks in the mid-1990s but in later years had been victims to two shocking postseason defeats in the final seconds.
Who can forget, if you are a Bills’ fan, what happened on Jan. 8, 2000, in Nashville in the wild card playoff game against Tennessee? The Bills’ Steve Christie kicked a 41-yard field goal to put hs team up 16-15 with 16 seconds remaining, sending off early celebrations in western New York.
But Tennessee had other plans. On the ensuing kickoff, Titans tight end Frank Wycheck threw a lateral pass across the field to Kevin Dyson, who ran 75 yards down the left sideline to give the Titans a dramatic 22-16 triumph in what has been dubbed as the Music City Miracle. The win gave the Titans the momentum they needed to make it to the Super Bowl where they came up a yard short to the St. Louis Rams.
As for Buffalo, that last-second defeat was the last time the Bills would appear in the playoffs until this season, having to suffer through a 17-year drought.
Now, fast forward to Sunday in Kansas City. In a memorable classic in which the final two minutes saw a combined 25 points between the team, talented young Bills quarterback Josh Allen engineered a scoring drive that culminated in his scoring pass to give Buffalo what looked to be a 36-33 victory.
After all, only 13 seconds remained. What could possibly go wrong? Perhaps the same thing that happened 22 years earlier?
I immediately told my wife, Sue, that it wouldn’t surprise me if Kansas City, despite many of its distraught fans heading for the exits, would somehow find a way to get the ball down the field in those precious few seconds and to force overtime. It happened just like that, and it went down like this:
After the kickoff put the ball on the Kansas City 25-yard line, Buffalo decided to play prevent defense — something I’ve never liked — giving Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes most of the middle of the field but with no chance of him throwing the ball over a safety’s head. Still, that worked out just fine for Mahomes who, with timeouts in his pocket, was able to complete three passes to move the Chiefs in position for a Harrison Butker 49-yard field goal that sent the back and forth thriller into overtime.
Based on the fact that both teams’ defensive units had tanked by that time, I knew whoever won the coin flip most likely would march down the field and secure a victory. The flip went Kansas City’s way, and it prevailed.
With that, the Chiefs now will be playing their fourth consecutive home AFC title game, this time against the Cincinnati Bengals.
So close were those four games this past weekend that Sunday’s forthcoming title games could easily have matched Green Bay against Tampa Bay in the NFC and Tennessee against Buffalo in the AFC. But that wasn’t to be.
To sum up an exciting yet somewhat crazy weekend, let’s face the fact that every year sports fans pick times and places and call them their all-time favorite moments, insisting that nothing more exciting or thrilling could ever again happen from that time on.
But then came this past weekend.
Barrows is a former sports editor of the Tribune.