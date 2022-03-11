To an outside observer, it might seem unfair that a basketball team with only two on-court losses must board a plane and travel 1,600 miles for the Opening Round of the NAIA tournament.
To the Lewis-Clark State women, embracing the experience is the only option.
“Our players are excited to go to Texas — how about that?” LCSC coach Brian Orr said.
The sixth-seeded Warriors (27-4) play 11th-seeded MidAmerica Nazarene (18-11), of Olathe, Kan., at 6 p.m. Pacific today at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas, about 50 miles north of Lubbock.
Heading into selection day last week, Orr figured the Warriors’ most likely destination would be Billings, Mont., or one of the two Southern California sites: Santa Barbara or Newhall. He’s not sure how they ended up in northern Texas.
“Yeah, it’s a tough trip,” he said. “I don’t know the rationale behind where they’re sending people, so it’s hard even to complain about it. But, hey, so be it.”
Nor is he dwelling on the LCSC loss that might or might not have affected the NAIA’s thought process.
In a highly uncharacteristic performance, the Warriors bowed 56-34 to Southern Oregon in the Feb. 28 title game of the Cascade Conference tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center. If you disregard two January forfeits stemming from coronavirus protocols in the Warriors’ camp, it was their only loss of the season aside from a two-point verdict Dec. 17 at Eastern Oregon.
“It’s so disappointing,” Orr said. “You play a certain way all season long, and then you get to the championship game and — I mean, we laid an egg. We had a lot of layups we missed. We missed perimeter shots we normally make. It seemed like it was contagious.”
It even spread to LCSC star Callie Stevens (18.6 points per game), who later would be named the conference’s player of the year. She scored two points in that game, ending her streak of 28 consecutive double-digit outputs.
Because the Warriors had won the league’s regular-season title, they still received an automatic bid to the national tournament. So their recent worries haven’t been acute, and they’ve now had more than a week to digest the loss.
“I wish I could explain it (his team’s performance), but it’s over,” Orr said. “I don’t think our team has lost its confidence. And we’re going against a completely different team, different system.
“Honestly, I like our system right now,” he said, referring in part to the Warriors’ matchup zone defense, which often travels well in the postseason.
Their opponent today posted a narrow early-season win against one of LCSC’s league adversaries, Bushnell, which the Warriors defeated twice, also by small margins. The Pioneers are led by the uniquely named TrEl’Shawn Smith (13.3 points), a senior guard. Their 11th-year coach, Jon Lewis, guided them to an NAIA title in 2016.
“We match up pretty well,” Orr said “I expect it to be a really competitive game.”
In the other contest today, third-seeded Wayland Baptist (31-3) plays 14th seed Our Lady of the Lake (20-10), of San Antonio, at 4 p.m. Pacific. The two winners duel at 3 p.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to the final 16 starting March 17 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.