The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team exceeded expectations last season with a trip to the round of 16 in the NAIA national tournament. The starting five from that team was made up entirely of seniors, resulting in major turnover for the Warriors.
Losing all five starters is a huge blow to any basketball team. Despite that, the Warriors head into this season with plenty of experience as they are bringing back eight players from a team that went 14-6 in 2020-21.
“You can only hope that the players coming back saw what happened last year and can build off of that,” said coach Brian Orr, who is heading into his 21st season in charge. “Every day at practice, the group gets more and more confident and truly that’s what it’s all about. It’s nice having these players come back because they know the culture.”
LCSC begins its season at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Whitman at the Activity Center.
The players coming back didn’t see many minutes a year ago, Sara Muehlhausen saw the most with 187.
“There was so much excitement around last year’s group, not just last year, but for four years. They were a real special group,” Orr said. “Since we knew we weren’t going to play many games last year, I thought our best shot was keeping our starting five on the floor. They played more than any starting five I’ve coached since I’ve been here. So the girls here now took a backseat.”
During practice, the players faced a roller coaster of ups and downs, Orr said. But one player that’s stood out, in particular, is Muehlhausen, a senior post who averaged 2.3 points and 1.8 per game in 2020-21.
“She’s looked really good,” Orr said. “I think you’re going to be shocked when you see her play because she’s improved a lot.”
A downside to offseason workouts has been constant injuries or illnesses that have limited numbers during practice.
“We’ve practiced the last four weeks with less than eight players,” Orr said. “We’ve had everything from pink eye, to COVID and lots of little injuries.”
But for the players, missing practices is a big blow.
“I don’t want to say these are the most important practices of the season, but it’s the foundation for the rest of the year,” Orr said. “It’s really hard right now for a freshman, who hasn’t got on the floor yet, to get the reps and conditioning to compete at a competitive level.”
Sometimes, Orr will give the players some say in who will captain the team. This is one of those years as the players picked Heidi Sellman and Rachel Schroeder to lead the way.
“Today, we voted on captains,” Orr said. “Sometimes we vote on captains, sometimes we don’t, but this year I just wanted to see who would get the votes.”
Sellman is the lone senior on the team, and she had to battle back from a knee injury last season. She averaged 1.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in all 20 games.
“Time has done marvelous things, and that’s what coach told me from the get-go,” Sellman said. “Knowing this summer (we were) rebuilding as a team, I did the best I could to prepare in practice and it’s nice when your teammates are doing the same thing. We’re all so close and supportive which helps your confidence.”
Orr wasn’t surprised about Sellman’s selection as a captain.
“I’m going to toot Heidi’s horn a little bit ... she’s doing so well and her name stood out to me from Day 1,” he said. “She’s one of our best shooters and she does so much for our team on and off the floor. She’s special.”
Schroeder played in 19 games last year and averaged 1.8 points per game. She also made the academic All-Cascade Conference team and was a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete.
With the limited amount of bodies, the players present at the practice have been receiving more reps and improving their game.
“The seven, and sometimes eight players that do come to practice, have got a ton of reps,” Orr said. “You can see it in their play. They’re playing so well together in 20-plus practices.”
