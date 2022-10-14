RENTON, Wash. — Bruce Irvin was an immature 24-year-old when he first arrived in Seattle. Now, he’s back for a third stint with the Seahawks as an almost 35-year-old elder statesman trying to show there’s still a little left in his game.

“I feel good. My body feels good. My mental is good. I can’t complain, man,” Irvin said. “I get to live out my dream at 35 — about to be 35 in three weeks — so I have no complaints.”

