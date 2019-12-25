In late 2012, Avista representative Mike Tatko met with the athletic directors of Lewiston and Clarkston high schools to discuss a plan for the schools’ high school basketball teams to fight off the rust that naturally comes with the holiday break.
“They approached me as a sponsor and I thought it was a great idea, because I’m a big sports fan and I like to do things between Christmas and New Year’s too,” Tatko explained.
The brainchild of that meeting would come to be known as the Avista Holiday Tournament, and this year’s tourney — which will be Thursday through Saturday at the LCSC Activity Center and Lewiston and Clarkston high schools, featuring eight-team boys’ and girls’ fields from around the region — will be its eighth edition.
It started as a modest four-team event before expanding to an eight-team format midway through the decade, “because there were teams calling that wanted in,” as Tatko puts it.
Lewiston, Clarkston, Moscow, Lapwai, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Walla Walla are competing on the boys’ and girls’ sides this year. University from Spokane rounds out the boys’ field and Post Falls provides the eighth girls’ team.
The first half of Day 1 varsity action Thursday will be at the Lewiston and Clarkston high school gyms, because the Activity Center will be occupied with the annual LCSC basketball camp, with Avista play at the Activity Center beginning in the afternoon. In addition to the varsity draws, there will be JV tournaments on the boys’ and girls’ sides at Lewiston and Clarkston high schools.
The Lewiston girls won top honors three years in a row from 2014-16, but the Clarkston girls are coming off their first Avista title, having hammered Lewiston 88-48 in the 2018 final.
Two area teams clash at 9 a.m. in the girls’ opening round as the Bantams (6-0) face Moscow (0-6) at Clarkston. The Bengal girls (1-8) see their first action at 6 p.m. in the Activity Center against Wenatchee.
The boys’ tournament history is something of a mirror image of the girls’; Clarkston (5-1) has won the title four times in the seven years the tournament has been played, but Lewiston (4-1) is defending champion this year, the Bengals having defeated Walla Walla 65-56 in last year’s title game.
Their opening-round draws are likewise similar to the girls’, with the Clarkston boys to face Moscow (3-3) and the Lewiston boys up against Wenatchee after the respective girls’ games.
The unbeaten Lapwai girls (8-0) have a stiff challenge in the form of Post Falls at 2 p.m. at Lewiston High School, and the Wildcat boys (3-1) will test themselves against University.
Each main draw consists of single-elimination competition with a consolation bracket for teams that drop their opening games.
To attend the tournament, a single-day pass costs $7 for adults and $5 for students. Full tournament passes cost $20 for an individual and $40 for a family of four. All passes are good at all of the tournament venues.
“The Avista Tournament, for us, is something we look forward to every year,” Clarkston boys’ coach Justin Jones said. “It’s a really big event for our players and alumni around town.”
“We just hope a lot of people come out,” Tatko said. “We think we have good teams, and it’s good to have good basketball during the holiday season, and we’re looking forward to it.”