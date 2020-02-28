In rivalry game, Washington State in need of 3-point boost

Last time Washington State’s men’s basketball team met hated rival Washington, it needed 3s.
Some deep 3s.
Star forward CJ Elleby obliged, nailing 6 of his 9 attempts from distance and finishING with a career-high 34 points, offsetting the Huskies’ close-out length and 2-3 zone en route to a runaway 79-67 Wazzu victory Feb. 9.
“I think they’ll be a little more attached to (Elleby). I’d imagine, it’d be natural,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said of Washington ahead of the teams’ Apple Cup rematch at 6 p.m. today at Seattle’s Alaska Airlines Arena. “I’m pretty confident they’re gonna be in their zone. They extend it out pretty far as it is, so if they’re gonna move it out to 40 feet, it’ll be interesting.
“CJ threw in a couple long ones, which you’re gonna have to against them to beat ’em. ... They’re just so long and quick. They’re gonna dare you to make shots.”
In that case, hopefully WSU’s recent struggles are just a passing phase. The Cougs (14-14, 5-10 Pac-12) — in danger of dropping below .500 for the first time since Nov. 27 — are 16 of their past 81 from deep (19.7 percent).
Their 3-point troubles have been key in their previous three losses, none of which featured a 25-percent mark or better. In all, WSU’s hit 211 3s (third in the Pac-12) but attempted the most at 684. It’s shooting 30.8 percent from outside — last in the league. On the bright side, no one in the conference has permitted fewer 3-balls than the Cougs (161-of-500).
“It’s just an emphasis,” Smith said. “I’ll dial it back to the analytics part, like what we value in practice. ... It’s part of our defense, we usually run you off the 3 a little bit.
“That’s an important part, guarding the 3. We need to make a few, too. That would help.”
It’d help on both ends if injured point guard Isaac Bonton (hip) were to return after missing the past three games — a stretch in which the Cougs’ offense looked a bit discombobulated without its floor general, and its defense allowed a slight bump in opponent 3-point shooting. WSU is on a four-game skid.
Smith said Bonton has been cleared to practice and is probable for the game. Bonton, who went down in an overtime loss Feb. 13 at UCLA, has been one of Wazzu’s best 3-point defenders and, in stretches, one of its best shooters. Even when he’s not producing, his presence generates openings for others — namely, Elleby.
“Some guys refer to it as ‘gravity,’” Smith said. “There are shooters the defense sticks to. ... It moves everyone up the depth chart when he’s out, everyone else on the scout.”
WSU doesn’t really have a true third-option scorer. Forward Tony Miller has been effective, but still is settling in after missing a month with an ankle injury. If Bonton were to return, it’d be the healthiest the Cougs have been in about a month.
The Huskies (13-15, 3-12) just snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 35-point win Saturday against Cal. Smith said they’ve adjusted their lineup and rotation, and likely will make for a tougher matchup today.
Washington enjoys maybe the longest frontcourt in the Pac-12, featuring 6-foot-9 five-star freshmen Isaiah Stewart and the improving Jaden McDaniels — both of whom are projected first-rounders in the NBA draft.
“Someone’s gonna have to step up and do a better job on ’em and force them into a little tougher shots,” Smith said. Last time, it was post Jeff Pollard who outworked the Huskies underneath, while Seattleites Elleby and freshman Noah Williams disrupted inside passes.
NOTE — Williams, an O’Dea High School grad, knows McDaniels well. The two played AAU ball together, and Williams was in McDaniels’ ear all game last time.
“I’m sure they’ll be chatting,” Smith said.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.