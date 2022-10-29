Lewis County defense back Aiden Miller, left, defense as a Garden Valley player catches a pass that led to a touchdown Friday during the first round of Idaho Class 1A Division II playoffs at Highland High School in Craigmont.
Lewis County defense back Aiden Miller reacts after Garden Valley scored a touchdown during the first round of Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament at Highland High School in Craigmont.
Lewis County running back Gage Crow (42) is tackled for a loss by Garden Valley's Gavin Kelly during the first round of Idaho Class 1A Division II playoffs at Highland High School in Craigmont..
Lewis County recovers a fumble during the first round of Idaho Class 1A Division II playoffs Friday against Garden Valley at Highland High School in Craigmont.
Lewis County's Trevor Knowlton catches a pass as Garden City's Tacoma Kelly defends during the first round of Idaho Class 1A Division II playoffs Friday at Highland High School in Craigmont.
Lewis County players react after Garden Valley scored another touchdown Friday during the first round of Idaho Class 1A Division II playoffs at Highland High SChool in Craigmont.
Lewis County defensive lineman Trevor Knowlton, center, makes a tackle during the first round of Idaho Class 1A Division II playoffs Friday at Highland High School in Craigmont.
CRAIGMONT — The Lewis County Eagles were outmatched in a Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament first-round game with the Wolverines of Garden Valley, falling 47-8 on Friday at Highland High School.
It was a rematch from the last time Lewis County (6-3) reached the postseason. Garden Valley (8-1) won that meeting 61-0 in 2019.
Wyatt Webb got Lewis County to eliminate any thought of another shutout.
“They have some big ol’ boys, and we knew that,” Lewis County coach Monty Moddrell said. “Hit us in the mouth and stunned our kids a little bit. We got out-physicalled.”
Without the reigning Whitepine League Division II player of the year, quarterback Ty Hambly, the Eagles knew they were in for an uphill battle against the Wolverines.
Garden Valley’s lone loss came 50-30 to Long Pin Conference champion Council on Oct. 14, while the Wolverines have outscored their opponents 470-62 in eight victories.
“They are a good football team, and we knew they were going in,” Moddrell said. “I knew we were going to have to play perfect and things would have to go our way.”
Instead, tough mistakes and miscues hampered any thought of an upset bid for Lewis County. The Wolverines found themselves in great field position on three different occasions after special-team mistakes.
“We were moving the ball on them, but would make a critical error,” Moddrell said. “Played some pretty decent ball, and the wheels came off.”
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Eagles.
It is Garden Valley’s fifth consecutive appearance in the postseason.