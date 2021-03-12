Entering a season-opening doubleheader, Lewiston softball coach Kristin Delp was as confident as could be in her Bengals’ defense.
“I was thinking, ‘Man, this is one of our best defensive teams we’ve had in a long time,’” she said.
Regarding her young group’s hitting capabilities, the fourth-year coach felt less certain.
But by the time Lewiston wrapped up its convincing sweep of nonleague foe Timberlake at Airport Park, offensive concerns certainly had eased. It was a complete effort Thursday.
Aggressive-swinging Lewiston finished with 29 hits — and was impressive defensively and in the circle too — in a pair of blowout wins. The Bengals belted the Tigers 15-5, then 12-2.
“Everybody came through with great, clutch hits,” Delp said. “We had some great defensive plays too. We had a double play, a couple of snags, a couple of pickoffs — things that are always scary in the beginning of the year, but there was no worry.”
It was an encouraging start for a Lewiston team that played only once in 2020 before the coronavirus axed sports worldwide. These Bengals had to replace eight seniors, five of them starters.
They didn’t appear inexperienced or rusty from the layoff, registering big outputs in the early innings of Game 1, and mostly cruising from there.
“It feels like it’s been forever, yet it snuck up so fast,” Delp said of the season. “We were getting ready, then ‘Holy crap, it’s game time.’ It felt like we were almost unprepared, but we did really well.”
Junior catcher Taryn Barney recorded three triples and a double in the opener, senior outfielder Lanie Weeks tacked on three singles and sophomore infielder Evanne Douglass smacked a double to back a solid start from senior ace Samantha Mader, who struck out nine.
The Bengals led 9-0 in the sixth before the Class 3A Tigers, from Spirit Lake, capitalized on errors to log all five of their runs. Lewiston shut the door with a six-run sixth, ending the game early.
“The fact that we got it together and executed was really good to see,” sophomore infielder Loryn Barney said. “Obviously offense wins games, but defense is so important. We’ve improved so much and come together in the field. I’m proud of us.”
Junior Kaitlin Banks got the nod for Game 2, and fanned eight Tiger batters against just two hits in a five-inning victory. She punched out the side in the first after the Tigers loaded the bases, then rolled the rest of the way.
“Kate really came through strong,” Delp said. “Sam was a little nervous early, but threw a heckuva game, powered through a couple of ups and downs.”
With Banks dealing and the defense behind her closing off gaps, the Bengal offense picked up right where it’d left off, putting down five consecutive hits in the first inning. During the course of the win, Lewiston was confident at the plate, energetic on the base paths and loudly supportive from its dugout.
“Our vibe this year is great,” Delp said. “There’s this want to compete, a want to learn. There’s an intensity. I don’t have to remind them to cheer and get excited. They’re just in it.”
In Game 2, Taryn Barney added two doubles to her staggering total. Junior Victoria Purington had three singles, and Weeks and junior Jenika Ortiz tallied two singles apiece.
Loryn Barney followed her second-inning triple with a solo inside-the-park home run in the fourth. She sent the ball to deep left, held up between second and third, but noticed Timberlake’s outfielder had misplayed it, so she kicked into gear.
“One of my goals this year as their coach is to push them harder on the bases,” Delp said. “In the past, I might have been more conservative on the bases there, but I was like, ‘No, you’re getting it, you’re gonna score.’
“That was something we did really well today — getting the extra base anytime there was a chance.”
Back-to-back doubles from Ortiz and Taryn Barney helped the Bengals put Timberlake away via the 10-run rule.
Brooke Jessen, Acacia Pecor and Logan Walsh contributed extra-base hits to lead the Tigers, who have had trouble getting on their field up north because of wintry conditions.
The Bengals next are scheduled to face Class 5A Inland Empire League rival Lake City in a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the same site. It’ll be their first league contest in more than two years.
“It’s been so long. I’ve really missed it,” Loryn Barney said. “I’m really glad we’ve been able to start playing, and we’ve come together so fast.”
GAME 1
Timberlake 000 005—5 7 4
Lewiston 521 106—15 14 4
Bernie Carhart and Tapanga Rojas; Samantha Mader and Taryn Barney.
Timberlake hits — Brooke Jessen 2 (2B), Lacey Peterson 2, Logan Walsh (3B), Acacia Pecor, Carhart.
Lewiston hits — Taryn Barney 4 (3 3B, 2B), Lanie Weeks 3, Evanne Douglass 2 (2B), Karli Taylor 2, Loryn Barney, Jenika Ortiz, Caitrin Reel.
GAME 2
Timberlake 100 01—2 3 3
Lewiston 322 5x—12 15 3
Acacia Pecor and Lily Carhart; Kaitlin Banks and Taryn Barney.
Timberlake hits — Pecor (2B), Walsh.
Lewiston hits — T. Barney 3 (2 2B), Victoria Purington 3, L. Barney 2 (3B, HR), Ortiz 2 (2B), Weeks 2, Taylor, Douglass, Banks.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 627-3209.