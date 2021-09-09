In a rivalry between two schools whose history spans more than a century, excitement and a competitive nature are expected. But for the Lewiston and Clarkston girls’ soccer teams, the Battle for the Border isn’t just about athletics.
Since 1996, the two teams have made their cross-river rivalry about raising money for the Gina Quesenberry Foundation, which provides financial assistance through donations and fundraising activities to area breast cancer patients.
According to the foundation’s website, it has given more than $450,000 to such patients.
“Both teams are focused on the game, but have an extra focus on a bigger cause,” Lewiston coach Richard Gayler said. “Each team gets to put on a different uniform and look cool. We just try and have fun while raising money for cancer research.”
The game, which is set for 4 p.m. Friday at Clarkston, is the second under the “Battle for the Border” moniker after COVID-19 scuttled the 2020 contest. Local soccer referee and enthusiast Juan Marshall came up with the game’s nickname in 2019.
“Every Lewiston and Clarkston game has a name,” Marshall said. “You got Battle of the Bridges for football, Golden Throne for basketball, etc. So I wanted to make the soccer game feel special.”
Marshall has been involved in the soccer scene around the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for two decades. He’s also a graduate a Lewiston High School graduate and a former coach on the school’s girls’ soccer team.
He also pitched in on advertising, placing an ad for the game on three Lewiston billboards.
“The coaches are already responsible for so much before the game, so I took on the responsibility of putting together a photo shoot,” he said. “I just told the coaches to pick one player and I’ll take care of the photo shoot and design.”
The matchup also is about showing the community the talent on the field. Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said girls in the valley have worked together and against each other for years.
“This is going to showcase what club soccer has done in the valley for the two high schools,” Newhouse said. “We encourage the community to come out and see the homegrown talent in the Lewis-Clark valley. There’s a lot of next-level players in the area.”
Both coaches are coming into this game well-prepared. Newhouse is entering his 10th game against Lewiston and has won seven of them. But he said this contest could be the most challenging to date against the Bengals.
“They have a really good team this year,” he said. “It’s usually one team that is clearly better than the other, but this year it’s going to be two high-quality teams going at it.”
Gayler feels the Bengals are more prepared than the Bantams, because they’re seven games into their season. It will be just Clarkston’s second contest.
“I expect coach Newhouse to throw everything he has at us, and vice versa,” Gayler said. “We’re going to be further along in our season and we’re going to have to find a way to work that to our advantage. At the end of the day, I hope both teams walk away satisfied with the results.”
Pixley can be contacted at tpixley@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2268.