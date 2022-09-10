In Lal, Seahawks’ Metcalf has perfect ally in quest to be NFL’s best receiver

Associated PressSeattle receiver DK Metcalf hopes being reunited with receivers coach Sanjay Lai will lead to another big season.

 Stephen Brashear

RENTON, Wash. — They share the same goal and a mutual respect for one another. That doesn’t mean DK Metcalf and Sanjay Lal always share the same point of view.

Metcalf, the Seahawks’ star receiver, can be prideful and stubborn.

Tags

Recommended for you